OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025), DHANALEKSHMI DL-30 Live Lottery Result: Check Complete Winners List; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. DP 940327

Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-12-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘DL’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Wednesday at 3 PM.

The highly anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Lottery Result will be declared today, Wednesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner to [DP 940327], followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [DZ 678245], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [DR 523175].

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Dhanalekshmi DL-30 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 10-12-2025, Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – DP 940327

Agent Name: Vishwas Lottery Agency, Kunnamkulam

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – DZ 678245

Agent name- New Lucky Center, Kasaragod

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – DR 523175

Agent name- Deepthi Lottery Agency, Calicut

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: – 940327 (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Lottery Series- DN, DO, DP, DR, DS, DT, DU, DV, DW, DX, DY, DZ

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 0262, 0607, 0837, 1121, 1410

2516, 3175, 3697, 3861, 4710

6103, 6508, 6536, 6620, 6959

7305, 8068, 8560, 9419

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0652, 2174, 7081, 7737, 8795, 9806

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0539, 1693, 2271, 2387

3356, 3424, 3558, 3701

4832, 5464, 6444, 6868

7039, 7152, 7238, 7277

8651, 8782, 8903, 8930

8988, 9076, 9304, 9342

9403

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0040, 0412, 0536, 0757, 0881, 0943, 1016

1050, 1254, 1257, 1521, 1846, 2018, 2225

2230, 2774, 2984, 3067, 3153, 3319, 3344

3443, 3449, 3594, 3643, 3678, 3685, 3691

3704, 3905, 4052, 4179, 4270, 4331, 4423

4447, 4483, 4559, 4590, 4730, 4838, 4938

5138, 5156, 5216, 5482, 5593, 5599, 5607

5635, 5937, 6021, 6569, 6585, 6895, 6914, 7127

7211, 7413, 7427, 7626, 7746, 7919, 8400

8407, 8460, 8482, 8491, 8572, 8995, 9107

9253, 9292, 9703, 9777, 9808, 9890

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0038 0239 0247 0595 0674 0698 0878 1031 1084 1086 1105 1155 1767 1867 2182 2266 2303 2324 2336 2443 2487 2504 2552 2602 2649 2689 2712 3019 3113 3676 3799 4579 4645 4790 4804 4858 4984 5003 5101 5210 5223 5353 5523 5528 5582 5695 5766 5831 5857 6312 6499 6583 6613 6703 6732 6767 6791 6867 6998 7000 7083 7145 7210 7310 7322 7357 7403 7682 7989 8200 8202 8262 8507 8521 8565 8672 8725 8754 8906 8949 8953 9027 9084 9112 9165 9174 9211 9227 9314 9534 9605 9609 9731 9779 9790 9803



Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0201 2085 3358 6537 1721 6559 8572 5214 1040 4821 4863 8006 7368 5834 8411 2424 5122 9607 2267 7584 6805 6454 7286 6326 7540 8811 6448 6829 3343 2510 7979 3576 4066 6544 6460 5841 1912 1878 1624 7134 1030 7680 5200 3731 6587 5735 0826 5318 9492 1583 7723 0284 0668 6417 7745 6201 2113 2567 0028 3657 3818 1151 1453 2500 5216 5833 4206 9359 3979

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play.)

