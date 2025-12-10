LIVE TV
OUT | Kerala State Lottery Result Today (10.12.2025), DHANALEKSHMI DL-30 Live Lottery Result: Check Complete Winners List; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No. DP 940327

Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-12-2025 | Kerala DL-30 Lottery Result: The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Lucky Draw has been declared at 3 PM. 1st Prize - ₹1,00,00,000/- Winner Ticket [DP 940327], the Second Prize of ₹30 Lakhs to [DZ 678245], and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to [DR 523175]. The full list of Winners' ticket numbers will be announced here.

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 10, 2025 15:55:37 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-12-2025 LIVE Updates | Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Lottery Result:  The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘DL’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 days, 7 different lotteries, and this is one of the most popular draws, held every Wednesday at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Lottery Result will be declared today, Wednesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner to [DP 940327], followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [DZ 678245], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [DR 523175].

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Dhanalekshmi DL-30 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 10-12-2025, Full List of Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers 

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – DP 940327
Agent Name: Vishwas Lottery Agency, Kunnamkulam

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – DZ 678245

Agent name- New Lucky Center, Kasaragod

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – DR 523175

Agent name- Deepthi Lottery Agency, Calicut

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No: – 940327 (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Lottery Series- DN, DO, DP, DR, DS, DT, DU, DV, DW, DX, DY, DZ

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 0262, 0607, 0837, 1121, 1410
2516, 3175, 3697, 3861, 4710
6103, 6508, 6536, 6620, 6959
7305, 8068, 8560, 9419

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0652, 2174, 7081, 7737, 8795, 9806

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0539, 1693, 2271, 2387
3356, 3424, 3558, 3701
4832, 5464, 6444, 6868
7039, 7152, 7238, 7277
8651, 8782, 8903, 8930
8988, 9076, 9304, 9342
9403

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0040, 0412, 0536, 0757, 0881, 0943, 1016
1050, 1254, 1257, 1521, 1846, 2018, 2225
2230, 2774, 2984, 3067, 3153, 3319, 3344
3443, 3449, 3594, 3643, 3678, 3685, 3691
3704, 3905, 4052, 4179, 4270, 4331, 4423
4447, 4483, 4559, 4590, 4730, 4838, 4938
5138, 5156, 5216, 5482, 5593, 5599, 5607
5635, 5937, 6021, 6569, 6585, 6895, 6914, 7127
7211, 7413, 7427, 7626, 7746, 7919, 8400
8407, 8460, 8482, 8491, 8572, 8995, 9107
9253, 9292, 9703, 9777, 9808, 9890

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0038  0239  0247  0595  0674  0698  0878  1031  1084  1086  1105  1155  1767  1867  2182  2266  2303  2324  2336  2443  2487  2504  2552  2602  2649  2689  2712  3019  3113  3676  3799  4579  4645  4790  4804  4858  4984  5003  5101  5210  5223  5353  5523  5528  5582  5695  5766  5831  5857  6312  6499  6583  6613  6703  6732  6767  6791  6867  6998  7000  7083  7145  7210  7310  7322  7357  7403  7682  7989  8200  8202  8262  8507  8521  8565  8672  8725  8754  8906  8949  8953  9027  9084  9112  9165  9174  9211  9227  9314  9534  9605  9609  9731  9779  9790  9803

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0201  2085  3358  6537  1721  6559  8572  5214  1040  4821  4863  8006  7368  5834  8411  2424  5122  9607  2267  7584  6805  6454  7286  6326  7540  8811  6448  6829  3343  2510  7979  3576  4066  6544  6460  5841  1912  1878  1624  7134  1030  7680  5200  3731  6587  5735  0826  5318  9492  1583  7723  0284  0668  6417  7745  6201  2113  2567  0028  3657  3818  1151  1453  2500  5216  5833  4206  9359  3979

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 10-12-2025: Prize structure of Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000 
5th Prize: ₹2,000 
6th Prize: ₹1,000 
7th Prize: ₹5,00 
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-30 Lottery Result Today

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 3:03 PM IST
QUICK LINKS