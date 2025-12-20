LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for December 20, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 20, 2025 10:33:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result December 20, 2025 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

You Might Be Interested In

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

You Might Be Interested In

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 10:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 20 December 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Weather Turns Hazardous As Fog And Pollution Ground Flights, Orange Alert Issued

Weather Update: Dense Fog Disrupts Flights; Air India And IndiGo Issue Advisories – Check Before You Fly

Vote At Risk? SIR Fallout In Gujarat As 74 Lakh Names Dropped, Electorate Shrinks From 5.08 Crore To 4.34 Crore

How To Update Your PAN Address Online Via Aadhaar eKYC? Check This Quick Guide With Simple Steps

LATEST NEWS

Assam Train Tragedy: 5 Rajdhani Express Coaches Derail After Hitting 8 Elephants In Hojai District

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Who Is Anjali Arora? Viral Woman Breaks 3-Year Trauma Silence, Over MMS Scandal Amid Payal Gaming Row

What Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Means For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Future In Indian Cricket, Explained

Malayalam Filmmaker And Actor Sreenivasan Passes at 69

‘A Lot To Build On’: Aiden Markram Reflects On Lessons From South Africa’s 30 Run Loss To India

Visit Of H.E. Mr. David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Of The Kingdom of the Netherlands

Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Day 1 India: Did Avatar 3 Outshine Avatar 2’s Massive Opening Debut?

US President Donald Trump’s Name Hardly Appears In Released Jeffrey Epstein Files

‘Dhurandhar’ Day 15 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crushes Avatar: Fire And Ash Competition, Storms Past Rs 730 Crore Globally Mark

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS