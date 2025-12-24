LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (24.12.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 24, 2025 10:17:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 24-12-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first-prize winning ticket worth ₹1 crore revealed. We share daily updates on the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

You Might Be Interested In

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

You Might Be Interested In

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers-

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners:

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorised Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 10:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 1 PM Result24 DECEMBER 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prizeWednesday lottery

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Assam’s Karbi Anglong in Turmoil: Deadly Land Eviction Protests Trigger Section 144 and Security Clampdown

‘What A Mockery They Have Made’, Says Internet As Lalit Modi And Vijay Mallya Joke About Being ‘Biggest Fugitives Of India’ At A Party, Watch

‘Mamla Dusre Mulk Ka Hai’: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha Remarks On Hindu Man’s Lynching In Bangladesh Sparks Outrage

‘Engages In Acts Of Treason, Shows No Patriotism’: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made In Germany

LATEST NEWS

Jeera, Ajwain & Saunf Water: Health Benefits You Didn’t Know

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘You Killed Him To Derail Polls’: Days After Anti‑India Campaign, Osman Hadi’s Brother Blames Yunus Govt, Warns ‘Leave Country If No Justice’

5 Red Flags in a Relationship You Should Never Ignore

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Why Deepti Sharma Was Not Part Of Playing XI For Second T20I Against Sri Lanka; Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals The Reason

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 5 : James Cameron’s Epic Dominates Globally, Yet India Total Teases Rs 100 Crore Mark

Delhi Capitals Name World Cup-Winner As Captain Ahead Of WPL 2026; Check Details Here

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS