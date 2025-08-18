LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > (OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 06-08-2025 LIVE: Results of the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka is scheduled for 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below.

(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 18, 2025 12:58:00 IST

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Live Updates 18 August 2025, Check 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winning Numbers, Prize, and Legal States List: Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result for 18 August 2025 (Monday) is out with live updates. The Nagaland State Lottery draws are held daily at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Today’s results include “Dear Dwarka Morning” (1 PM), “Dear Blitzen Evening” (6 PM), and “Dear Finch Night” (8 PM) lotteries.

The first prize winner in each draw will receive a bumper ₹1 Crore. In India, lottery operations are legally permitted in 13 states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Stay tuned for timely result updates only on NewsX.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR Dwarka Bumper Lottery today.

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 73A 65009

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 05358, 24651, 28148, 31875, 32639, 52733, 60900, 72201, 82712, 96139

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 3525, 5322, 5863, 6513, 6724, 8849, 8983, 9611, 9716, 9757

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0145, 1468, 1870, 2714, 4164, 4611, 6275, 6941, 6937, 7815

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0709, 1790, 3435, 4011, 5123, 6227, 5967, 8385, 0315, 2021, 3497, 4038, 5210, 6269, 6097, 8405,
0401, 2108, 3551, 4073, 5231, 6340, 6148, 8432, 0543, 2175, 3604, 4220, 5408, 6488, 6703, 8560,
0727, 2428, 3648, 4334, 5454, 6669, 6822, 8677, 0794, 2684, 3722, 4506, 5461, 6720, 6981, 8730,
0935, 2761, 3759, 4628, 5548, 6808, 7030, 8773, 0954, 2897, 3768, 4651, 5633, 6841, 7179, 8871,
1083, 3062, 3771, 4718, 5684, 6867, 7237, 8905, 1122, 3214, 3833, 4891, 5721, 6947, 7431, 8959,
1167, 3271, 3956, 4922, 5806, 6991, 7472, 8973, 1202, 3401, 3973, 4959, 5844, 7050, 7571, 9051,
1341, 3477, 3992, 5008, 5885, 7066, 7741, 9074, 1448, 3524, 4019, 5039, 5916, 7099, 7777, 9099,
1555, 3545, 4071, 5106, 5981, 7128, 7823, 9130, 1620, 3589, 4146, 5120, 6022, 7194, 7879, 9194,
1708, 3607, 4231, 5261, 6058, 7259, 7958, 9251, 1712, 3611, 4272, 5299, 6081, 7272, 8004, 9320,
1750, 3630, 4299, 5304, 6091, 7300, 8071, 9336, 1759, 3634, 4308, 5318, 6174, 7343, 8197, 9411,
1809, 3661, 4341, 5341, 6198, 7414, 8238, 9429, 1863, 3694, 4348, 5350, 6219, 7470, 8325, 9436,
1996, 3732, 4405, 5356, 6256, 7483, 8354, 9447, 2018, 3746, 4472, 5388, 6270, 7559, 8361, 9506,
2073, 3778, 4491, 5401, 6353, 7597, 8369, 9586, 2084, 3809, 4505, 5414, 6428, 7605, 8388, 9687,
2114, 3828, 4530, 5418, 6487, 7616, 8429, 9698, 2131, 3839, 4549, 5434, 6532, 7638, 8441, 9706,
2143, 3847, 4554, 5437, 6557, 7641, 8473, 9732, 2155, 3870, 4567, 5442, 6571, 7683, 8491, 9751,
2183, 3906, 4582, 5449, 6609, 7712, 8509, 9775, 2265, 3915, 4602, 5453, 6618, 7727, 8516, 9803,
2299, 3921, 4617, 5458, 6632, 7754, 8539, 9851, 2308, 3946, 4647, 5465, 6645, 7762, 8541, 9862,
2361, 3960, 4656, 5469, 6655, 7780, 8597, 9910, 2385, 3986, 4688, 5472, 6662, 7808, 8604, 9931,
2422, 3995, 4709, 5480, 6689, 7821, 8628, 9954, 2427, 4000, 4735, 5485, 6707, 7830, 8650, 9982


(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

Tags: 1 PM ResultAugust 18 2025Dear Dwarka Morninglottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawMonday lotteryNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryRs 1 crore prize

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
Lodha Foundation Launches India’s First Privately Funded Mathematical Sciences Institute in Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?