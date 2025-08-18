(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Live Updates 18 August 2025, Check 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winning Numbers, Prize, and Legal States List: Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result for 18 August 2025 (Monday) is out with live updates. The Nagaland State Lottery draws are held daily at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Today’s results include “Dear Dwarka Morning” (1 PM), “Dear Blitzen Evening” (6 PM), and “Dear Finch Night” (8 PM) lotteries.

The first prize winner in each draw will receive a bumper ₹1 Crore. In India, lottery operations are legally permitted in 13 states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Stay tuned for timely result updates only on NewsX.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR Dwarka Bumper Lottery today.

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 73A 65009

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 05358, 24651, 28148, 31875, 32639, 52733, 60900, 72201, 82712, 96139

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 3525, 5322, 5863, 6513, 6724, 8849, 8983, 9611, 9716, 9757

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0145, 1468, 1870, 2714, 4164, 4611, 6275, 6941, 6937, 7815

DEAR Dwarka Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0709, 1790, 3435, 4011, 5123, 6227, 5967, 8385, 0315, 2021, 3497, 4038, 5210, 6269, 6097, 8405,

0401, 2108, 3551, 4073, 5231, 6340, 6148, 8432, 0543, 2175, 3604, 4220, 5408, 6488, 6703, 8560,

0727, 2428, 3648, 4334, 5454, 6669, 6822, 8677, 0794, 2684, 3722, 4506, 5461, 6720, 6981, 8730,

0935, 2761, 3759, 4628, 5548, 6808, 7030, 8773, 0954, 2897, 3768, 4651, 5633, 6841, 7179, 8871,

1083, 3062, 3771, 4718, 5684, 6867, 7237, 8905, 1122, 3214, 3833, 4891, 5721, 6947, 7431, 8959,

1167, 3271, 3956, 4922, 5806, 6991, 7472, 8973, 1202, 3401, 3973, 4959, 5844, 7050, 7571, 9051,

1341, 3477, 3992, 5008, 5885, 7066, 7741, 9074, 1448, 3524, 4019, 5039, 5916, 7099, 7777, 9099,

1555, 3545, 4071, 5106, 5981, 7128, 7823, 9130, 1620, 3589, 4146, 5120, 6022, 7194, 7879, 9194,

1708, 3607, 4231, 5261, 6058, 7259, 7958, 9251, 1712, 3611, 4272, 5299, 6081, 7272, 8004, 9320,

1750, 3630, 4299, 5304, 6091, 7300, 8071, 9336, 1759, 3634, 4308, 5318, 6174, 7343, 8197, 9411,

1809, 3661, 4341, 5341, 6198, 7414, 8238, 9429, 1863, 3694, 4348, 5350, 6219, 7470, 8325, 9436,

1996, 3732, 4405, 5356, 6256, 7483, 8354, 9447, 2018, 3746, 4472, 5388, 6270, 7559, 8361, 9506,

2073, 3778, 4491, 5401, 6353, 7597, 8369, 9586, 2084, 3809, 4505, 5414, 6428, 7605, 8388, 9687,

2114, 3828, 4530, 5418, 6487, 7616, 8429, 9698, 2131, 3839, 4549, 5434, 6532, 7638, 8441, 9706,

2143, 3847, 4554, 5437, 6557, 7641, 8473, 9732, 2155, 3870, 4567, 5442, 6571, 7683, 8491, 9751,

2183, 3906, 4582, 5449, 6609, 7712, 8509, 9775, 2265, 3915, 4602, 5453, 6618, 7727, 8516, 9803,

2299, 3921, 4617, 5458, 6632, 7754, 8539, 9851, 2308, 3946, 4647, 5465, 6645, 7762, 8541, 9862,

2361, 3960, 4656, 5469, 6655, 7780, 8597, 9910, 2385, 3986, 4688, 5472, 6662, 7808, 8604, 9931,

2422, 3995, 4709, 5480, 6689, 7821, 8628, 9954, 2427, 4000, 4735, 5485, 6707, 7830, 8650, 9982







Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.