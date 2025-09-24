LIVE TV
Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: Kashmiri Man Who Helped Terrorist In Entering Kashmir Detained

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Mohammad Yousuf Kataria, a 26-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) operative, in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists in Baisaan valley. Kataria, a resident of Kulgam district and a seasonal teacher, allegedly provided logistical support to the militants. Police identified him after analyzing weapons and material recovered during Operation Mahadev. Authorities said investigations are ongoing to identify his associates and dismantle the terror network.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 24, 2025 18:52:39 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Mohammad Yousuf Kataria, a 26-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) operative, in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Kataria allegedly provided logistical support to the terrorists who killed 26 tourists in the Baisaan valley. Police officials said the arrest followed detailed analysis of weapons and material seized during Operation Mahadev. Authorities described the arrest as a major breakthrough against terror networks in south Kashmir.

Investigators confirmed Kataria’s role in facilitating the movement and operations of militants, marking a significant step toward dismantling terrorist networks in the region.

Accused Identified as Local Resident

Officials identified Mohammad Yousuf Kataria as a resident of Kulgam district. He works as a seasonal teacher and is believed to have assisted militants with planning and logistics. Police said analysis of equipment recovered from terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev led them to Kataria.

Authorities emphasized that his arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence and field operations in tracking down terror operatives. Kataria will be interrogated to gather information on other network members. Officials also said they are committed to uncovering all individuals connected to the LeT (TRF) terror module in south Kashmir.

Investigation Ongoing to Dismantle Terror Network

Police stated that further investigation is underway to identify Kataria’s associates and fully dismantle the Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) network in the region. Authorities said they will continue operations to weaken terrorist cells and strengthen security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials assured residents and tourists that law enforcement is actively working to prevent future attacks and restore normalcy. Kataria’s arrest highlights the coordination between field intelligence, counter-terror operations, and forensic analysis. Police urged citizens to cooperate with authorities while assuring them that measures are in place to maintain peace. 

