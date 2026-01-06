LIVE TV
Ambala Honey Trapping Case: How Pakistan's ISI Uses Fake Women To Trap Citizens Of Other Countries For Military Secrets – Check Notable Cases

Ambala Honey Trapping Case: How Pakistan’s ISI Uses Fake Women To Trap Citizens Of Other Countries For Military Secrets – Check Notable Cases

Haryana Police arrested 31-year-old Sunil near Ambala for allegedly sharing sensitive Indian Army and Air Force details with Pakistani handlers. He was reportedly lured through a fake Facebook profile in a honeytrap operation lasting six to seven months.

Haryana man arrested for sharing Indian Army secrets with Pakistan via a honeytrap. Photo: ANI.
Haryana man arrested for sharing Indian Army secrets with Pakistan via a honeytrap. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 6, 2026 10:46:51 IST

Ambala Honey Trapping Case: How Pakistan’s ISI Uses Fake Women To Trap Citizens Of Other Countries For Military Secrets – Check Notable Cases

Pakistan Honeytrapping Operation: Haryana Police have arrested a 31-year-old man, Sunil, for allegedly sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Army and Air Force with Pakistani handlers. The accused, a resident of Sabga village under Saha police station, was taken into custody near Ambala Cantonment bus stand, according to reports.

Alleged Honeytrap Operation

According to reports, investigators revealed that Sunil had been in contact with Pakistani operatives for six to seven months through social media. According to police, he was lured using a fake female Facebook profile and gradually trapped through emotional manipulation, inducement, and alleged blackmail.

Sunil, employed by a private contractor, had regular access to the Air Force Station where he worked as a supervisor on construction projects across multiple military units. Using this access, he allegedly shared confidential details about military unit locations, troop movements, and deployments.

Also Read: Nikitha Godishala Murder In US: Father Says Accused Arjun Sharma Was Not Her Ex-Boyfriend, Financial Dispute Likely Behind Her Death

Police have recovered WhatsApp chats and voice call records linking him to Pakistani handlers. His bank account is also being scrutinized for suspicious financial transactions.

Role of Pakistan’s ISI In Honeytrapping

Ambala Crime DSP Virender Kumar stated, “Sunil has been taken on a four-day police remand for further questioning. We are probing whether he acted alone or if others were involved. More disclosures are expected during interrogation.”

Authorities allege that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), orchestrated the honeytrap. The operation reportedly involved building trust via a fake online identity and subsequently seeking sensitive military information in exchange for favors and money. Security agencies are currently assessing the full extent of the information that may have been compromised.

Honeytrapping – A Growing Threat

Honeytrapping, a tactic involving romantic or sexual manipulation to extract information, is increasingly being used in espionage. Operatives create fabricated relationships, often over months, to gain trust and access confidential data. While the practice is decades old, intelligence agencies, including ISI, continue to use it extensively.

Unlike traditional espionage, many recent cases have occurred entirely in the digital realm, with targets interacting online with operatives posing as women.

Notable Honeytrap Cases in India

Jyoti Malhotra, a 33-year-old YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, allegedly shared confidential information with ISI handlers.

Satendra Siwal, an employee at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, was detained by Uttar Pradesh ATS in 2024. He was reportedly honey-trapped online by “Pooja Mehra” and persuaded to leak sensitive military information for money.

Nishant Agrawal, an engineer arrested in 2018 for leaking technical data related to the BrahMos missile system.

Baburam Dey, in February 2025, the senior DRDO technical officer at Chandipur, Odisha, was arrested for allegedly leaking missile test secrets to a Pakistani spy. The woman involved had posed as a poor science student interested in research.

Dukka Mallikarjuna Reddy, a contractual employee at DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory, was arrested in June 2022 for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a suspected ISI agent.

Shantimay Rana, an Indian Army soldier arrested in July 2022 for allegedly leaking military information after being honey-trapped by Pakistani agents using fake social media profiles.

Guidelines To Follow Against Honeytrapping

Indian defense forces have reiterated strict guidelines following these incidents. Personnel are advised against using photos in uniform as social media profile pictures, revealing rank, unit names, or locations, and forwarding or storing sensitive information on personal devices. They are also warned to avoid suspicious emails and websites.

Also Read: Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro Fires Back At Donald Trump, Says ‘Come Get Me’, Threatens To Take Up Arms Again After US Warning

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Ambala Honey Trapping Case: How Pakistan’s ISI Uses Fake Women To Trap Citizens Of Other Countries For Military Secrets – Check Notable Cases

