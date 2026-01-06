Nikitha Godishala Murder In US: Father Says Accused Arjun Sharma Was Not Her Ex-Boyfriend, Financial Dispute Likely Behind Her Death

The father of Hyderabad-born Nikitha Godishala, who was found dead in the United States, has rejected claims that the accused was her former boyfriend and has alleged that he borrowed money from several people and was planning to return to India. He demanded strict punishment for whoever was responsible for his daughter’s death.

Nikitha, 27, was found dead with stab wounds at an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, days after she was reported missing. A man identified by US authorities as her ex-boyfriend had initially filed the missing person complaint.

US police have since obtained an arrest warrant against Arjun Sharma, 26, charging him with first- and second-degree murder. Authorities allege Sharma killed Nikitha and fled to India.

‘He Was Not Nikitha Godishala’s Ex-Boyfriend’: Father

Strongly disputing the police description of the accused, Nikitha Godishala’s father, Anand Godishala, said Sharma was not her former boyfriend, according to an HT report.

“He (Arjun Sharma) is a former roommate and not her ex-boyfriend,” Anand told agencies.

According to him, Sharma had earlier lived in the same apartment as Nikitha, along with two other individuals.

Accused Arjun Sharma Allegedly Borrowed Money From Several People

Citing media reports, Anand said his daughter, Nikitha Godishala, had recently learnt that Sharma had borrowed money from several people and was planning to return to India.

According to agencies, Anand said this information had surfaced shortly before Nikitha’s death. However, he clarified that he was not aware of any confirmed financial dispute between the two.

When asked whether money-related issues could have been a possible motive, Anand said he had not yet spoken in detail with Nikitha’s friends regarding this aspect.

Last Conversation Between Nikitha Godishala And Father on New Year’s Eve

Recalling his final interaction with his daughter, Anand said Nikitha Godishala had called him on the night of December 31.

“She wished me for the New Year,” he said, adding that nothing during the conversation suggested she was under any distress.

Nikitha Godishala was reported missing on January 2.

Family Seeks Repatriation of Mortal Remains of Nikitha Godishala

The grieving family has appealed to both the Union government and the Telangana government to ensure the early repatriation of Nikitha Godishala’s mortal remains to India.

Nikitha had been living in the United States for the past four years and last visited India three years ago, her father said.

After completing her MS in the US, she was working as a Data and Strategy Analyst at Vheda Health, according to the reports.

Her uncle Santosh Kumar said she had won the Best Employee award just last month.

The family learnt about her death from a cousin who also lives in the US. Originally from Hyderabad, Anand’s family currently resides in Tarnaka.

Father Alleges Accused Filed Complaint, Then Fled

Anand also alleged that Sharma was the person who initially approached US police before fleeing the country.

“He reportedly made the complaint (to the police in US) and fled to India. He should be caught and given tough punishment,” he said, as quoted by agencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

