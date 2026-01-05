LIVE TV
kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team
World

Who Is Arjun Sharma? Ex-Boyfriend Under Scanner After Indian Woman Nikitha Godishala Found Dead In US; Cops Say He Fled To India | Here’s What We Know

Nikitha Godishala: An international manhunt is underway for Arjun Sharma, a 26-year-old Indian-origin man accused of killing his former girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, in the United States and fleeing to India soon after the crime. Arjun Sharma, a resident of Columbia in Howard County, Maryland, is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, an Indian national from Ellicott City.

January 5, 2026 09:57:13 IST

Nikitha Godishala: An international manhunt is underway for Arjun Sharma, a 26-year-old Indian-origin man accused of killing his former girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, in the United States and fleeing to India soon after the crime. US authorities have charged Sharma with first- and second-degree murder as investigations intensify.

Who Is Arjun Sharma?

Arjun Sharma, a resident of Columbia in Howard County, Maryland, is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, an Indian national from Ellicott City. Police say Arjun Sharma and Nikitha Godishala were previously in a relationship and continued to remain in contact even after breaking up.

According to investigators, Sharma reported Godishala missing by calling 911 on Friday, a move police now believe was part of a calculated attempt to mislead authorities. Shortly after making the call, Sharma allegedly travelled to Dulles International Airport and boarded a flight to India.

What Police Found At The Apartment

Howard County Police issued an arrest warrant for Sharma on Sunday after executing a search warrant at his apartment on Twin Rivers Road, close to the Mall in Columbia. Inside the apartment, officers discovered Godishala’s body bearing multiple stab wounds and signs of severe trauma.

Detectives believe the murder occurred shortly after 7 pm on New Year’s Eve, the last time Nikitha Godishala was in contact with friends and family. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the murder weapon has been recovered. Police also said there were no prior complaints or domestic disturbance calls linked to the apartment.

Investigation, Interpol Alert And Embassy Response

Law enforcement agencies, including federal authorities, are now working to track Sharma internationally. Police confirmed that Interpol will issue a Red Notice, effectively alerting nearly 200 countries, including India, to locate and detain Sharma. Extradition proceedings could follow if he is arrested abroad.

Howard County Police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said preliminary findings suggest “clear premeditation,” citing Sharma’s alleged actions after the killing. However, investigators have not yet established a motive.

Meanwhile, India’s embassy in the US said it is in touch with Nikitha Godishala’s family and is providing all possible consular assistance while coordinating with local authorities.

QUICK LINKS