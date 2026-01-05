Ukraine-Russia War: Moscow Bombs Kyiv, First Civilian Death Of 2026 Reported, Poland Closes Airspace – What To Know

Ukraine-Russia War: A Russian air attack on Kyiv on Monday resulted in the death of one civilian. This is reportedly the first fatality in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital this year, Ukrainian authorities said.

“One person has been killed so far as a result of the attack. The attack is continuing,” Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, reported on the Telegram messaging app.

Tkachenko added that residents were being evacuated from a building damaged in the strike in the Obolonskyi district, located north of Kyiv’s city centre.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Gives Shelter In Place Order

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that air defence forces were active across the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters.

“Air defence is operating. People should stay in safe places,” Klitschko said, highlighting ongoing security measures in the city.

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Colombia’s President A ‘Sick Man’ Who ‘Makes Cocaine’ – After Venezuela, Is Colombia Next?

The nearly four-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine has seen repeated attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, with Moscow asserting it targets military sites. Ukraine, however, has consistently reported civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Poland Closes Airspace

Monday’s strikes also led to Poland closing airspace in two Polish cities, Lublin and Rzeszów. According to Flightradar24, the airspaces were deemed non-operational due to “unplanned military activity.”

Poland has previously faced spillover effects from the conflict. In September, Polish forces reportedly shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace. At that time, Moscow defended the strikes, claiming they targeted Ukraine’s military-industrial facilities and not Polish territory.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he did not believe that an alleged Ukrainian strike on President Vladimir Putin’s residence took place as claimed by Russia.

“I don’t believe that strike happened,” Trump told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One en route back to Washington, D.C., from Florida. “There is something that happened fairly nearby, but had nothing to do with this.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’