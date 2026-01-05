LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming brain blood flow monitor donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news bangladesh cricket team
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, signaling severe consequences if she does not follow his reform agenda. Despite Trump’s earlier praise, Rodríguez rejected US support and defended Nicolás Maduro.

Trump warns Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez of harsher consequences than Maduro; US rejects her government, pushes for elections. Photos: X.
Trump warns Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez of harsher consequences than Maduro; US rejects her government, pushes for elections. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 5, 2026 08:58:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stark warning to Venezuela’s newly-appointed interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez. US President said that failure to comply with his vision for reform could lead to consequences far graver than those faced by captured President Nicolás Maduro.

You Might Be Interested In

“If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” Trump told The Atlantic, marking a dramatic shift from his earlier praise of Rodríguez as a key figure “necessary to make Venezuela great again.”

 Delcy Rodríguez Rejects US Support, Defends Maduro

Despite Trump’s endorsement on Saturday, Rodríguez immediately dismissed the notion of cooperating with the Trump administration. She reaffirmed Maduro as “the only” leader Venezuela needs and vowed to protect the nation’s oil reserves from foreign interference.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

“We had already warned that an aggression was underway under false excuses and false pretenses, and that the masks had fallen off, revealing only one objective: regime change in Venezuela,” Rodríguez said.

US Signals Non-Recognition, Calls for Free Elections In Venezuela 

Following Rodríguez’s speech, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Maduro loyalists, including Rodríguez, cannot legitimately serve as Venezuela’s interim government. Rubio reaffirmed that the US would not support her administration and pushed for free elections to determine the country’s next leader.

“The US and other nations have never recognized Maduro’s 2024 election victory,” Rubio said, highlighting the ongoing international dispute over Venezuela’s leadership.

Donald Trump Hints at Further Military Action Against Venezuela 

Alongside his warnings to Rodríguez, Trump suggested the possibility of a second wave of military action in Venezuela if he considers it necessary, signaling that US intervention in the region may continue.

Delcy Rodríguez, 56, was born on May 18, 1969, in Caracas. She is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, a left-wing guerrilla fighter and founder of the revolutionary Liga Socialista party in the 1970s.

Rodríguez studied law at the Central University of Venezuela and has risen rapidly through the political ranks over the past decade, becoming one of the country’s most prominent political figures.

Also Read: Donald Trump Calls Colombia’s President A ‘Sick Man’ Who ‘Makes Cocaine’ – After Venezuela, Is Colombia Next?

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 8:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-9Madurous newsvenezuelaWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Colombia’s President A ‘Sick Man’ Who ‘Makes Cocaine’ – After Venezuela, Is Colombia Next?

US Bullying India Again? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Threat Over Russian Oil, Says ‘We Can Raise Tariffs Quickly’

Swiss Ski Resort Bar Fire: All New Year’s Eve Victims Identified, Half Were Under 18

UK and France Carry Out Joint Strike on ISIS Weapons Bunker in Syria- How the Operation Unfolded and What Comes Next

After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Sensex Stalls, Nifty Inches Up As Global Uncertainty Weighs, Dalaal Street Under Pressure

Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Actor Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans | Videos Gone VIRAL

What Was Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Wearing Near His Eye On His Recent Podcast? Here’s What You Need To Know

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

Stock to Watch Today: D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, Dixon Technologies, Bajaj Finance, CSB Bank, Nibe, Sobha, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, and Corona Remedies In Focus

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Drama Opens At Rs 20 Crore, Falls Short Of Dhurandhar Benchmark

The Ashes: Joe Root Rewrites Record Books, Equals Ricky Ponting With 41st Test Century

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam’s Morigaon, Tremors Felt Across State and in Shillong

‘Stabbed in a Drunken Rage’: South Korean Man Killed by Manipur Live-In Partner After Violent Argument

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’
Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’
Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’
Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader Delcy Rodríguez, Says She Could Pay A Price Even Bigger Than Maduro, ‘If She Doesn’t…’

QUICK LINKS