Donald Trump Calls Colombia’s President A ‘Sick Man’ Who ‘Makes Cocaine’ – After Venezuela, Is Colombia Next?

US President Donald Trump, on January 3, while addressing reporters aboard Air Force One, issued sharp remarks not only about Venezuela but also appeared to signal potential action against Colombia, escalating regional tensions further.

Trump was speaking after a dramatic US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The Venezuelan leader has since been indicted, even as global leaders react to the scale and implications of Washington’s actions.

Trump’s Warning to Colombian President Gustavo Petro

During the interaction with reporters, Trump launched a direct attack on Colombian President Gustavo Petro, using unusually harsh language.

Referring to Petro, Trump said he was a “sick man” and accused him of liking “making cocaine and selling it to the United States.”

“He’s not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you,” Trump said.

When journalists pressed the US president to clarify whether his comments suggested possible US military or covert operations in Colombia – Venezuela’s neighboring South American nation – Trump responded tersely, saying, “Sounds good to me.”

Maduro Capture Framed as ‘War on Drugs’

The Trump administration has alleged that Nicolas Maduro led a “narco-terrorism” conspiracy that directly targeted the United States. Officials have framed the military operation that led to his capture as part of a broader war on drugs.

Maduro’s arrest followed months of reported US military buildup around Venezuela. While the operation was initially justified on anti-narcotics grounds, Trump has since also highlighted Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and suggested that the United States stands to benefit from them.

Trump Hints at Further Action Against Venezuela

Speaking separately to the press, Trump suggested that US military action against Venezuela may not be over.

He hinted that a “second strike” could be carried out if Venezuela failed to “behave,” reinforcing his claim that the United States is now effectively “in charge” in the country following Maduro’s capture.

Trump issues Stern Message to Iran

Trump also used the occasion to issue a warning to Iran, linking Washington’s posture in Venezuela to broader global deterrence.

“If (Iran) starts killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re gonna get hit very hard by the United States,” Trump said.

US Intervention in Cuba ‘Unlikely’, Says Trump

While addressing questions about Cuba, Trump suggested that a direct US military intervention there was unlikely, arguing that the country appeared to be collapsing on its own.

“Cuba is ready to fall. Cuban, looks like it’s ready to fall. I don’t know how they if they can hold that, but Cuba now has no income,” Trump said.

He pointed to Cuba’s dependence on Venezuela for economic survival, particularly oil supplies.

“They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil,” he said, adding, “They’re not getting any of it.”

