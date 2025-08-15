LIVE TV
Home > India > Pakistani Man Accused of Forcibly Converting Wife, Daughter to Islam in Hyderabad

Photo Credit- Pinterest
Photo Credit- Pinterest

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 15, 2025 15:10:00 IST

Raj Kiran Bathula / Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, Telangana: A shocking case has emerged in Hyderabad where a woman has accused her Pakistani-origin husband of cheating, harassment, and forcible religious conversion. The incident came to light under Langar House police station limits after the woman allegedly caught her husband red-handed with another woman.

The complainant, identified as Keerthi Jagadeesh (39), lodged a complaint stating that her husband Fahad (34), whose father is from Pakistan and mother holds Pakistani citizenship, trapped her into marriage, forcibly converted her and her daughter to Islam, and subjected her to years of mental and physical harassment.

According to police officials, Keerthi divorced her first husband in 2016 and later met Fahad while working in a private company. He reportedly presented himself as caring and trustworthy, hiding his Pakistani background. The two got married the same year, and the couple have a six-year-old son together. However, Keerthi alleges that the marriage turned abusive soon after.

In her complaint, Keerthi stated, “He took a lot of money from me, tortured me, and forced me and my daughter from my first marriage to convert to Islam. Ten years later, he cheated on me and started living with another woman in Hyderabad with his family’s support. They are allegedly using fake Aadhaar cards to stay in India. I was unaware of his Pakistani origins until recently. Now, he is threatening to kill me if I do not agree to a divorce. I want justice.”

Police sources revealed that Keerthi confronted Fahad near Banjara Hills yesterday, where she allegedly caught him with another woman. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to verify the allegations, including the claims about fake documents and Pakistani nationality.

Authorities are also examining Fahad’s legal status in India and whether immigration or security laws have been violated.

The case has sparked concern, not just over the alleged domestic abuse and forced religious conversion, but also over the potential misuse of Indian identity documents by foreign nationals. Police assured that all aspects of the complaint will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate legal action taken.

This incident adds to the growing list of cases in Telangana involving alleged fraud and exploitation under the guise of marriage.

