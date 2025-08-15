Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.

YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy has levelled serious allegations against the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over the recent Pulivendula and Ontimitta by-elections, calling them “a murder of democracy” and “a collapse of institutional integrity.”

Addressing the media on Wednesday (August 13), Appi Reddy claimed that the polls witnessed unprecedented malpractice and manipulation, leaving no space for free and fair voting. “These elections were conducted in an atmosphere where voters and polling agents had no freedom. The Election Commission and police system stood powerless,” he alleged.

According to him, central polling locations were arbitrarily shifted before the elections, creating confusion and blocking voters from exercising their rights. He further alleged that YSRCP party workers were deliberately stopped from entering polling stations, while bogus voters were brought in from Jammalamadugu and Kamalapuram without any intervention from authorities.

Highlighting one glaring instance, Appi Reddy said YSRCP’s own candidate, Hemant, was prevented from casting his vote. “If a candidate himself cannot vote, what credibility do these elections have?” he asked.

The MLC stated that despite filing 35 official complaints, making 17 personal visits to authorities, and sending 18 emails regarding electoral violations, the Election Commission took no action. Even clear High Court directions ensuring voter freedom and the protection of polling agents were ignored, he charged.

Appi Reddy demanded that the Election Commission release full webcasting and CCTV footage from all polling stations in Pulivendula and Ontimitta, arguing that only complete transparency would expose the “scale of irregularities” to the public.

“The Commission’s silence, despite repeated complaints and court orders, has shown its failure before the people. The integrity of democratic institutions has been compromised,” he said.

Reiterating YSRCP’s stand, Appi Reddy asserted that the party will take these issues directly to the people and continue to fight for democratic principles. “Regardless of the atrocities committed in this election, we will not back down from exposing the truth,” he added.

