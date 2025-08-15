LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.

Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.

YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy accused the Chandrababu-led govt of large-scale malpractice in Pulivendula and Ontimitta by-polls, calling it a “murder of democracy.” He alleged voter suppression, bogus voting, and inaction by the EC, demanding full release of polling footage to ensure transparency.

Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 15, 2025 11:39:00 IST

YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy has levelled serious allegations against the Chandrababu Naidu-led government over the recent Pulivendula and Ontimitta by-elections, calling them “a murder of democracy” and “a collapse of institutional integrity.”

Addressing the media on Wednesday (August 13), Appi Reddy claimed that the polls witnessed unprecedented malpractice and manipulation, leaving no space for free and fair voting. “These elections were conducted in an atmosphere where voters and polling agents had no freedom. The Election Commission and police system stood powerless,” he alleged.

According to him, central polling locations were arbitrarily shifted before the elections, creating confusion and blocking voters from exercising their rights. He further alleged that YSRCP party workers were deliberately stopped from entering polling stations, while bogus voters were brought in from Jammalamadugu and Kamalapuram without any intervention from authorities.

Highlighting one glaring instance, Appi Reddy said YSRCP’s own candidate, Hemant, was prevented from casting his vote. “If a candidate himself cannot vote, what credibility do these elections have?” he asked.

The MLC stated that despite filing 35 official complaints, making 17 personal visits to authorities, and sending 18 emails regarding electoral violations, the Election Commission took no action. Even clear High Court directions ensuring voter freedom and the protection of polling agents were ignored, he charged.

Appi Reddy demanded that the Election Commission release full webcasting and CCTV footage from all polling stations in Pulivendula and Ontimitta, arguing that only complete transparency would expose the “scale of irregularities” to the public.

“The Commission’s silence, despite repeated complaints and court orders, has shown its failure before the people. The integrity of democratic institutions has been compromised,” he said.

Reiterating YSRCP’s stand, Appi Reddy asserted that the party will take these issues directly to the people and continue to fight for democratic principles. “Regardless of the atrocities committed in this election, we will not back down from exposing the truth,” he added.

Also Read: SC interim order courageous, a beacon of hope: Congress’ Jairam on SIR

Tags: Lella Appi ReddyYSRCP

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.
Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.
Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.
Massive Malpractices Mar Pulivendula, Ontimitta By-Polls: YSRCP MLC Slams Chandrababu Govt.

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?