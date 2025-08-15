LIVE TV
SC Interim Order Courageous, A Beacon Of Hope: Congress' Jairam On SIR

The Congress welcomed the Supreme Court’s order on Bihar's voter roll revision, calling it a bold step toward transparency. The Court directed the Election Commission to publish names of 65 lakh omitted voters online and offline, citing reasons for exclusion and allowing claims with Aadhaar proof.

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 15, 2025 11:30:00 IST

The Congress on Thursday (August 14) welcomed the Supreme Court order over the special intensive revision of voter rolls in Bihar and directed the Election Commision to share the names of the people who have been omitted saying it is courageous and a beacon of hope and is a gigantic first step.

Jairam Ramesh, who is Congress General Secretary and media incharge in a post on X said, “The Supreme Court has just upheld the Constitution of India in a categorical, convincing, and courageous manner.”

Taking a pot shot at the BJP, Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said that it is a “long struggle” to rescue our Republic from the machinations of the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters. 

“But today’s verdict of the Supreme Court on the Bihar SIR issue is a beacon of hope. It is a gigantic first step,” he added.

The remarks from the Congress leader came soon after the Supreme Court asked the poll panel to share the list of approximately 65 lakh voters whose names appears in voter list of 2025 but are not included in draft list, shall be displayed on the website of every district electoral officers (district-wise). 

It said that the information will be booth-wise but it can be accessed by referring to EPIC number of the voter.

The top court also asked the Commission that to make voters aware, list to disclose the reason for non-inclusion in the draft roll, it also asked the poll panel to give wide publicity about displaying of the list, and wide publicity to be given in newspapers having maximum circulation in Bihar. 

In addition, it shall also be broadcast on Doordarshan and radio channels

It also stated that if district electoral officers have social media site, they will display public notice on that site also and in the public notice, it shall also be expressly mentioned that the aggrieved persons may submit their claims alongwith copy of Aadhaar card. 

In addition, booth-wise lists of 65 lakh voters shall also be displayed on notice board by each booth-level officer in panchayat offices – to enable public to have access to these lists, with reasons, the Supreme Court said.

