Home > India > PAN Deactivation 2025: Here's Why the Income Tax Dept May Suspend Your Card

PAN Deactivation 2025: Here’s Why the Income Tax Dept May Suspend Your Card

The Income Tax Department has issued a 2025 update warning PAN holders about possible deactivation for failing to link their PAN with Aadhaar or update incorrect personal details.

PAN Deactivation 2025: Here’s Why the Income Tax Dept May Suspend Your Card

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 2, 2025 18:52:09 IST

PAN Deactivation 2025: Here’s Why the Income Tax Dept May Suspend Your Card

In 2025, the Indian Income Tax Department has introduced some crucial rules that could deactivate your PAN card. This can affect multiple financial functions, and it is recommended to know the why and how not to get in this situation.

Why does PAN get deactivated? 

  • Multiple PAN cards: It is illegal to have multiple PAN cards. If you apply for a new PAN card without surrendering the original, the extra one would just be deactivated.
  • Aadhaar-PAN linking: You must link your Aadhaar number with your PAN card before December 31, 2025. Not doing so means PAN may be suspended.
  • Fake or inactive PANs: PANs that are linked to fake identities, or other persons after their demise, usually also get deactivated simply to prevent misuse.

Consequences of PAN deactivation

  • You cannot submit an online income tax return without an active PAN.
  • You might experience challenges with investments, property transactions or bank transactions.
  • You may also experience delays on loans, credit card or other financial products.

How to Prevent Your PAN from Getting Deactivated

  • Make sure that you have only one PAN card and if you have several, surrender the additional card(s) as soon as possible.
  • Link your PAN with Aadhaar before the cutoff date (December 31, 2025).
  • Check your PAN status on the Income Tax e-filing official website periodically.

What to do if your PAN is Deactivated?

  • You will have to apply online with the Income Tax department’s portal for your PAN to be reactivated.
  • If there is anything needed, submit a request letter with the required document to your Assessing Officer.
  • Act quickly to apply for reactivation so it does not lead to any financial complications!

In summary, PAN can be deactivated largely for holding more than one PAN, for failing to link Aadhaar, or submitting untrue documents. Take preventive action early enough by linking your Aadhaar or surrendering duplicate cards to prevent your PAN from deactivation which can further affect your financial activities. Pay attention to your PAN and if you find it has been deactivated, act quickly in hopes of resolving the issue.

Information is based on official updates from the Income Tax Department. Users are advised to verify their PAN-Aadhaar linking status on the Income Tax e-filing portal to avoid deactivation.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 6:52 PM IST
