Parag Jain Appointed New R&AW Chief, Takes Over From July 1

Parag Jain Appointed New R&AW Chief, Takes Over From July 1

Parag Jain, a 1989-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, has been appointed the new R&AW chief, taking charge on July 1. Known for his role in Operation Sindoor, Jain brings decades of counter-terror and intelligence experience to the post.

Parag Jain, the 1989-batch IPS officer credited for his role in Operation Sindoor, will take over as the new R&AW chief on July 1.
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 19:13:03 IST

Parag Jain has been named the next chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) which is India’s top external intelligence agency. Jain will assume charge on July 1 by replacing incumbent chief Ravi Sinha, whose 2-year term ends on June 30.

On Saturday Narendra Modi government announced the appointment of Parag Jain as R&AW chief, whose tenure will be for 2 years. A “super sleuth” in intelligence circles, Jain has decades of experience in ground-level intelligence collection, national security, counter-terrorism, and and is thus a natural candidate for the prime job.

Parag Jain’s role in Operation Sindoor

One of Jain’s most important chapters in his recent career has been his crucial part in India’s Operation Sindoor, when inputs from intelligence under his direction allowed India to conduct missile attacks on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Although the missile attacks lasted for minutes, according to officials, the success was the outcome of years of meticulous groundwork, HUMINT (human intelligence) planning and TECHINT (technical intelligence).

And also Jain’s work contribution in Jammu and Kashmir regarded as one of India’s most delicate and intricate security environments is also likely to enhance his leadership as R&AW shapes up for new challenges in the geopolitical arena.

Parag Jain’s career postings

Parag Jain has also served on a number of high-profile postings throughout his career. Even though he was on central deputation and only drawn notional benefits, his promotion served to emphasize his position in the service.

Jain has also been empanelled for central DGP-level positions and represented India on international intelligence missions, including in Canada and Sri Lanka.

