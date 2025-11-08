“Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1-19”: Says Kiren Rijiju

The Winter Session of Parliament will start on December 1 and continue till December 19, as announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday. He confirmed that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the proposed dates.

Rijiju said he is hopeful the session will be “productive” and help “strengthen democracy while addressing the people’s aspirations.”

Session Follows Bihar Elections

This session carries special importance as it will take place soon after the Bihar Assembly elections. The Opposition is expected to raise several key and controversial issues, including the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and allegations of vote fraud in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Rijiju shared on X that President Murmu has approved the government’s proposal for the session dates. He added that the government looks forward to a “constructive and meaningful” session that focuses on governance and accountability.

The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of #Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business). Looking forward to a constructive &… pic.twitter.com/QtGZn3elvT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 8, 2025

Key Issues

The timing of the Winter Session makes it crucial for both the government and the Opposition. Political observers expect the Opposition to use this period to question the government on election-related controversies and other pressing national matters.

READ MORE: Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates