Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Overview

Bihar’s political theatre is back for its second act!

On November 11, 2025, 122 constituencies head to the polls in what’s shaping up to be one of the most dramatic phases yet. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan (MGB/INDIA bloc) are locking horns once again, and yes, the family drama that’s defined Bihar politics for decades is still stealing the spotlight.

From sibling rivalries to legacy battles, every constituency feels like an episode of a long-running political soap opera. Whether you’re a voter or a spectator, grab your chai, this phase promises entertainment, strategy, and suspense!

Here Are The Key Candidates Across Major Constituencies

North Bihar Battlegrounds

Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency Dhirendra Pratap Singh JD(U), NDA Valmiki Nagar Surendra Prasad Kushwaha INC, MGB Valmiki Nagar Renu Devi BJP, NDA Bettiah Wasi Ahmed INC, MGB Bettiah Pramod Kumar BJP, NDA Motihari Dewa Gupta RJD, MGB Motihari Shweta Gupta JD(U), NDA Sheohar Navneet Kumar RJD, MGB Sheohar Sunil Kumar Pintu BJP, NDA Sitamarhi Sunil Kushwaha RJD, MGB Sitamarhi Mithilanchal And Seemanchal Highlights Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency Madhav Anand RLM, NDA Madhubani Samir Kumar Mahaseth RJD, MGB Madhubani Vijendra Prasad Yadav JD(U), NDA Supaul Shabnum Akhter JD(U), NDA Araria Manzar Alam JD(U), NDA Jokihat Sarfaraz Alam Jan Suraaj Party Jokihat Leshi Singh JD(U), NDA Purnia South And Central Bihar Contests Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency Shivanand Mukesh JD(U), NDA Bhagalpur Pawan Jaiswal BJP, NDA Kahalgaon Faisal Rahman RJD, MGB Kahalgaon Mahabali Singh JD(U), NDA Karakat Pramod Kumar Singh RLM, NDA Aurangabad Chandeshwar Chandravanshi JD(U), NDA Jehanabad Vibha Devi RJD, MGB Nawada Sumit Kumar Singh Independent (NDA ally) Chakai Key Constituencies And Candidates to Watch Constituency (District) Key Candidate Party/Alliance Main Opponent(s) Highlight Tarapur (Munger) Samrat Choudhary BJP, NDA Arun Shah (RJD) Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary faces a tough RJD challenge. Raghopur (Vaishali) Tejashwi Yadav RJD, MGB NDA Candidate (TBA) Mahagathbandhan’s CM face seeks re-election from a high-profile seat. Mahua (Vaishali) Tej Pratap Yadav Independent Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Singh (LJP) A dramatic three-way battle featuring both Yadav brothers’ constituencies. Alinagar (Darbhanga) Maithili Thakur BJP TBA Folk singer and cultural icon makes her political debut.

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Step-By-Step Guide To Cast Your Vote Smartly On EVM, Don’t Miss Out!