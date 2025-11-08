Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Overview
Bihar’s political theatre is back for its second act!
On November 11, 2025, 122 constituencies head to the polls in what’s shaping up to be one of the most dramatic phases yet. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan (MGB/INDIA bloc) are locking horns once again, and yes, the family drama that’s defined Bihar politics for decades is still stealing the spotlight.
From sibling rivalries to legacy battles, every constituency feels like an episode of a long-running political soap opera. Whether you’re a voter or a spectator, grab your chai, this phase promises entertainment, strategy, and suspense!
Here Are The Key Candidates Across Major Constituencies
North Bihar Battlegrounds
|Candidate
|Party/Alliance
|Constituency
|Dhirendra Pratap Singh
|JD(U), NDA
|Valmiki Nagar
|Surendra Prasad Kushwaha
|INC, MGB
|Valmiki Nagar
|Renu Devi
|BJP, NDA
|Bettiah
|Wasi Ahmed
|INC, MGB
|Bettiah
|Pramod Kumar
|BJP, NDA
|Motihari
|Dewa Gupta
|RJD, MGB
|Motihari
|Shweta Gupta
|JD(U), NDA
|Sheohar
|Navneet Kumar
|RJD, MGB
|Sheohar
|Sunil Kumar Pintu
|BJP, NDA
|Sitamarhi
|Sunil Kushwaha
|RJD, MGB
|Sitamarhi
Mithilanchal And Seemanchal Highlights
|Candidate
|Party/Alliance
|Constituency
|Madhav Anand
|RLM, NDA
|Madhubani
|Samir Kumar Mahaseth
|RJD, MGB
|Madhubani
|Vijendra Prasad Yadav
|JD(U), NDA
|Supaul
|Shabnum Akhter
|JD(U), NDA
|Araria
|Manzar Alam
|JD(U), NDA
|Jokihat
|Sarfaraz Alam
|Jan Suraaj Party
|Jokihat
|Leshi Singh
|JD(U), NDA
|Purnia
South And Central Bihar Contests
|Candidate
|Party/Alliance
|Constituency
|Shivanand Mukesh
|JD(U), NDA
|Bhagalpur
|Pawan Jaiswal
|BJP, NDA
|Kahalgaon
|Faisal Rahman
|RJD, MGB
|Kahalgaon
|Mahabali Singh
|JD(U), NDA
|Karakat
|Pramod Kumar Singh
|RLM, NDA
|Aurangabad
|Chandeshwar Chandravanshi
|JD(U), NDA
|Jehanabad
|Vibha Devi
|RJD, MGB
|Nawada
|Sumit Kumar Singh
|Independent (NDA ally)
|Chakai
Key Constituencies And Candidates to Watch
|Constituency (District)
|Key Candidate
|Party/Alliance
|Main Opponent(s)
|Highlight
|Tarapur (Munger)
|Samrat Choudhary
|BJP, NDA
|Arun Shah (RJD)
|Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary faces a tough RJD challenge.
|Raghopur (Vaishali)
|Tejashwi Yadav
|RJD, MGB
|NDA Candidate (TBA)
|Mahagathbandhan’s CM face seeks re-election from a high-profile seat.
|Mahua (Vaishali)
|Tej Pratap Yadav
|Independent
|Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Singh (LJP)
|A dramatic three-way battle featuring both Yadav brothers’ constituencies.
|Alinagar (Darbhanga)
|Maithili Thakur
|BJP
|TBA
|Folk singer and cultural icon makes her political debut.
