LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi aus vs ind t20is 5th Rail News anushka sharma ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil donald trump Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Bihar gears up for Phase 2 of its 2025 elections on November 11, featuring 122 seats, fiery NDA-MGB clashes, family rivalries, and debut battles, making this phase pure political drama!

Bihar Elections 2025: What's Open And Closed?
Bihar Elections 2025: What's Open And Closed?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 8, 2025 14:11:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Overview

Bihar’s political theatre is back for its second act!

On November 11, 2025, 122 constituencies head to the polls in what’s shaping up to be one of the most dramatic phases yet. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan (MGB/INDIA bloc) are locking horns once again, and yes, the family drama that’s defined Bihar politics for decades is still stealing the spotlight.

From sibling rivalries to legacy battles, every constituency feels like an episode of a long-running political soap opera. Whether you’re a voter or a spectator, grab your chai, this phase promises entertainment, strategy, and suspense!

Here Are The Key Candidates Across Major Constituencies

North Bihar Battlegrounds

Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency
Dhirendra Pratap Singh JD(U), NDA Valmiki Nagar
Surendra Prasad Kushwaha INC, MGB Valmiki Nagar
Renu Devi BJP, NDA Bettiah
Wasi Ahmed INC, MGB Bettiah
Pramod Kumar BJP, NDA Motihari
Dewa Gupta RJD, MGB Motihari
Shweta Gupta JD(U), NDA Sheohar
Navneet Kumar RJD, MGB Sheohar
Sunil Kumar Pintu BJP, NDA Sitamarhi
Sunil Kushwaha RJD, MGB Sitamarhi

Mithilanchal And Seemanchal Highlights

Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency
Madhav Anand RLM, NDA Madhubani
Samir Kumar Mahaseth RJD, MGB Madhubani
Vijendra Prasad Yadav JD(U), NDA Supaul
Shabnum Akhter JD(U), NDA Araria
Manzar Alam JD(U), NDA Jokihat
Sarfaraz Alam Jan Suraaj Party Jokihat
Leshi Singh JD(U), NDA Purnia

South And Central Bihar Contests

Candidate Party/Alliance Constituency
Shivanand Mukesh JD(U), NDA Bhagalpur
Pawan Jaiswal BJP, NDA Kahalgaon
Faisal Rahman RJD, MGB Kahalgaon
Mahabali Singh JD(U), NDA Karakat
Pramod Kumar Singh RLM, NDA Aurangabad
Chandeshwar Chandravanshi JD(U), NDA Jehanabad
Vibha Devi RJD, MGB Nawada
Sumit Kumar Singh Independent (NDA ally) Chakai

Key Constituencies And Candidates to Watch

Constituency (District) Key Candidate Party/Alliance Main Opponent(s) Highlight
Tarapur (Munger) Samrat Choudhary BJP, NDA Arun Shah (RJD) Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary faces a tough RJD challenge.
Raghopur (Vaishali) Tejashwi Yadav RJD, MGB NDA Candidate (TBA) Mahagathbandhan’s CM face seeks re-election from a high-profile seat.
Mahua (Vaishali) Tej Pratap Yadav Independent Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Sanjay Singh (LJP) A dramatic three-way battle featuring both Yadav brothers’ constituencies.
Alinagar (Darbhanga) Maithili Thakur BJP TBA Folk singer and cultural icon makes her political debut.

Also Read: Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Step-By-Step Guide To Cast Your Vote Smartly On EVM, Don’t Miss Out!

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar Assembly electionbihar electionBihar Election 2025Bihar election newsBihar election Phase 2Bihar election pollbiharelectionnewsKey Candidates

RELATED News

Bihar Elections 2025: ‘Jungle Raj’ Attack Won’t Work, But ‘Modi Was Right When…’ Says Prashant Kishor

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Step-By-Step Guide To Cast Your Vote Smartly On EVM, Don’t Miss Out!

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: How To Check Your Name In Phase 2 Voter List

Phase II Of Bihar Polls 2025: 32% Face Criminal Cases, 41% Are Crorepatis

PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Lal Krishna Advani- A Mentor, A Trailblazer, And the Man Who Shaped BJP’s Legacy

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Dreams Fading, ICC’s Rule Puts Team In Danger

US Woman Throws Hot Coffee At McDonald’s Worker Over Delayed Order, Video Goes Viral

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

‘No More Talks’, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Draws Red Line With Afghanistan

Tribute to Cow Protectors on 7th November at Swadeshi Rashtriya Gaudhan Summit 2025

Who Is Tatiana Teppoeva? The Ex-Microsoft Leader Who Turned Her Layoff Into A Launchpad For Success

Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies From Suffocation After Accidentally Locking Herself Inside Closet

IPO Market 2025: From Pine Labs to EdTech Giant PhysicsWallah- The Lineup That Is Turning Heads of Investors; Check Key Details

Globe Trotter: How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu? The Number Will Shock You!

Here’s Why Zarine Khan’s Last Rites Were Conducted As Per Hindu Traditions

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Phase 2 Heats Up With Family Feuds, Star Debuts, And High-Stakes Battles Across 122 Seats- Check Full List Of Key Candidates

QUICK LINKS