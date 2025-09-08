"People's Movement": Congress General Secretary Avinash Pandey on 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Avinash Pandey on Sunday claimed that the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ was a people’s movement, alleging that “those in power” had stolen votes by “misusing the Election Commission” and allegeding that growing public support for Rahul Gandhi was proof the “BJP would lose in Bihar”.

“The Voter Adhikar Yatra is a people’s movement. It has taken the form of a revolution… Those who are in power by stealing votes and misusing the Election Commission have no right to do so…Everyone has a right to one vote…The Election Commission has still not given any clarification…The way the public was supporting Rahul Gandhi through the Voter Adhikar Yatra is proof that the BJP government will lose in Bihar,” Congress General Secretary Pandey told reporters.

In the same event, Congress State President Ajay Rai told reporters that, “The purpose of this rally is to give an answer to those who won the elections by cheating. It started from Bihar and will reach every corner of the country… BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi… If there is a recount (of votes), PM Modi will lose the elections… I demand that the Election Commission conduct a recounting of the votes…”

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a newsletter, standing firm on his revelations of alleged “vote theft” against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Centre.

“The opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against ‘vote theft’ is exposing how the Election Commission and BJP are colluding to steal your vote and rigging the elections,” Congress posted on X while informing about the release of a newsletter that entails Gandhi’s “atom bomb” presser.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ECI, questioning whether the poll body has become “BJP’s back-office for vote theft.

In a post on X, Kharge shared a media report on the alleged EC’s decision to withhold details in a probe related to voter fraud in Karnataka’s Aland Constituency.

Kharge shared the chronological details of what he believed was the “massive deletion” of voters in the Aland constituency ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023.

“Is the Election Commission of India (ECI) now the BJP’s back office for vote chori? Understand the chronology. Ahead of the May 2023 Karnataka elections, Congress had exposed a massive deletion of voters in the Aland Constituency. Thousands of voters were stripped of their rights through a very sophisticated operation of forging Form 7 applications,” Kharge said.

“In Feb 2023, a case was filed. The probe revealed 5,994 forged applications – clear evidence of a massive attempt at voter fraud. The Congress government then ordered a CID probe to catch the culprits,” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.