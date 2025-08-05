LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution': Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance

‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance

Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. called the shift from Asia Pacific to Indo-Pacific a “correct evolution” during his ceremonial visit to India. He said the terminology change reflects deeper global partnerships. His remarks also reaffirmed the growing alliance between India and the Philippines.

Philippines President Marcos Jr. in India calls shift to Indo-Pacific region a correct evolution, affirms growing ties. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 11:31:04 IST

Philippines’ President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said that what used to be referred to as the Asia Pacific Region, the world now refers to it as the Indo-Pacific Region

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. On Alliance Between India And Philippines

“Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific,” the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

Marcos said that this is a reaffirmation of the alliance between Indian and the Philippines.

“I think it is a reaffirmation of the alliance and the partnership that we are strengthening. What used to be what where we used to refer to the Asia Pacific region we now refer to as the Indo Pacific region, which is I think a correct evolution of that understanding because of the global nature of all of politics and of all of trade and all of the economy. And to build upon what we already have had but to certainly to explore the many opportunities that have arisen in the past few years because of the new technologies and the changing state of the global economy and the geopolitical the geopolitics around us now,” he said.

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. Accorded Ceremonial Welcome

Marcos was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the occasion.

He is set to hold a high-level delegation talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital later today.

On Monday, he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he marked the beginning of his five-day state visit to the country.

S Jaishankar Calls On President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Delighted to call on President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership.”

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

(With inputs from ANI)

