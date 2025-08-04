Home > Business > EU Hits Pause on US Tariff Retaliation for 6 Months As Bloc Secures Deal With Trump

The EU will suspend retaliatory tariffs on the US for six months, delaying sanctions tied to steel, aluminum, and auto tariffs as both sides negotiate a broader trade agreement. A finalised Joint Statement is pending, while the threat of trade escalation remains if talks stall.

The EU has paused retaliatory tariffs on American goods for six months amid negotiations with the US, hoping to finalise a broader trade deal and avoid escalating trade conflict. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
The EU has paused retaliatory tariffs on American goods for six months amid negotiations with the US, hoping to finalise a broader trade deal and avoid escalating trade conflict. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published: August 4, 2025 20:21:00 IST

The European Union will halt two pending packages of countermeasures against US tariffs for six months, after securing a deal with President Donald Trump, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting a European Commission spokesperson. These measures, which were set to take effect on August 7, will now be suspended as the EU and US work on a formal Joint Statement, agreed upon on July 27, the report said.

What Was on the EU Countermeasure Table?

The bloc’s countermeasures were set up in two parts:

1. In retaliation for American duties on steel and aluminum, and
2. To respond to Trump’s 15% tariffs on a wide range of EU goods, including plans to eventually apply duties to cars and auto parts.

Previous EU proposals had included tariffs of up to 30% on US products such as bourbon, aircraft, soybeans, and autos, with a total scope of €93 billion in trade at stake, as reported by Euro News.

A Deal Still in Progress

The Commission emphasised that while the suspensions are in place, negotiations are still underway. “The EU continues to work with the US to finalise a Joint Statement, as agreed on 27 July,” the spokesperson said, per news agency Reuters.

Earlier, a majority of EU member states, including Germany, had indicated openness to triggering these countermeasures as powerful economic tools in case EU-US trade negotiations faltered.

US tariffs currently stand at 50% on EU steel and aluminum, 25% on cars, and 10% on other European imports.

