Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr arrived in the national capital on Monday for a five-day state visit to India, aimed at further strengthening the India-Philippines relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

First Visit By Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Also Read: At Least 68 Migrants Die, Over 70 Missing As Boat Capsizes Off Yemen, Here’s What We Know So Far

According to a post on X by the MEA, Marcos was welcomed with a warm reception by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita.

“Mabuhay, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.! President Bongbong Marcos has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS Pabitra Margherita and accorded a warm welcome. India & the Philippines are celebrating 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties. This visit will lead to further strengthening of India-Philippines relations,” the MEA stated on X.

Mabuhay, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.! President @bongbongmarcos has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS @PmargheritaBJP and accorded a warm welcome. India & Philippines are celebrating 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic… pic.twitter.com/NtlNPxCKm9 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 4, 2025

Ferdinand Romualdez To Meet President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi

He was accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

According to a statement by the MEA, during his visit, President Marcos will be holding talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other officials.

He will also be meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On August 5, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat, and following that, he will hold talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

Exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and Press Statements will take place thereafter.

The Philippine President will then meet Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda and thereafter President Droupadi Murmu.

Ferdinand Romualdez To Travel To Banglore

He will then travel to Bengaluru and meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Ghelot. His visit came following an invitation by PM Modi, an MEA statement stated on Thursday.

Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Both countries have since developed a strong partnership across a broad spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies. The two countries also engage closely at the regional level, including through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

India-Philippines Relations

The statement added that India’s relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our ‘Act East’ Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific.

The visit will act as an opportunity for both leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as per the statement.

India and the Philippines share warm and multifaceted bilateral relations rooted in historical ties and shared democratic values. Cooperation spans various sectors, including defence, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Did South Korea Remove Loudspeakers On Border With North? All You Need To Know