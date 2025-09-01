PIL Against 20 Per Cent Ethanol Blended Petrol Rejected By The Supreme Court

Plea challenging the nationwide rollout of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol E-20 fuel has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran have passed the order. The order has been passed after the Central government opposed the plea challenging the nationwide rollout of 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol E-20 fuel. Advocate Akshay Malhotra had filed the plea. The government claimed that E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers.

What did the plea filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra stated?

It has been stated in the PIL that the rollout of the E20 petrol as the default petrol has undermined the informed consumer choice, amounts to unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, while also infringing the articles 19 and 21 of the constitution. The plea added, “Mandating E20…. amounted to arbitrary State action violative of the articles 14, 19(1)(g), 21 and 300A of the constitution, particularly in the absence of phased conformity, safeguards or alternatives at retail.” It was also stated in the plea that the government, as well as industry, acknowledged efficiency loss at E20 absent engine modifications and envisaged E10 as a protection fuel as reported in the IANS.

What is the Consumer Protection Act, 2019?

The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was replaced by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The objective of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 is to further strengthen the provisions for consumer protection, especially in the times of globalization, online platforms, e-Commerce markets etc. In the Consumer Protection Act 2019, the scope of the definition of “consumer” has been broadened in the Consumer Protection Act 2019 to include persons who can purchase or avail of goods or services online or through electronic means. This provision was not available in the Consumer Protection Act 1986. In the Consumer Protection Act 2019, the advertisement is defined as any audio or visual publicity, representation, endorsement or pronouncement made by means of, inter-alia, electronic media, internet or website.

