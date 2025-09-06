LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse

Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse

Pitru Paksha 2025 will begin on September 7, coinciding with the lunar eclipse. The 15-day period is dedicated to ancestors, with rituals like Tarpan performed to seek their blessings. Religious texts state that the first day, falling on an eclipse, carries strong spiritual significance.

Pitra Paksha 2025 Time Update
Pitra Paksha 2025 Time Update

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 6, 2025 12:45:38 IST

The Pitru Paksha strating from tomorrow (7th Sep) and will continue for 15 days. This time period is dedicated – remembering ancestors and praying for peace of their souls. This is the time considered paying gratitude and seek blessings.  

It is also important to know that tomorrow is lunar eclipse is one of the longest of a decade and will be visible across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia. 

This coincidence holds special significance in Hindu tradition, as eclipses are believed to carry powerful spiritual energy. The combination of Pitru Paksha and the eclipse makes the first day especially important for remembering ancestors. 

Rules for Offering Water to Ancestors

Religious texts describe specific rules for offering water during Pitru Paksha rituals. Afternoon is considered the best time for performing Tarpan.

Devotees should face the south direction, which is believed to be associated with ancestors. The sacred thread must be placed on the right shoulder. If there is no sacred thread, the upper body should be covered with a clean cloth.

A copper vessel should be used, filled with water, milk, black sesame seeds, and barley. The offering must be made three times with folded hands, while chanting mantras. Observing purity is important during the ritual.

Mantras hold a significant role in Pitru Paksha rituals. The main chant during Tarpan is “Om Pitribhyah Namah”, which is repeated while offering water. Devotees also invoke and pay obeisance to Lord Krishna during the ceremony.

Chanting mantras with devotion is believed to connect the performer with divine energies and ancestors. Each offering made with the mantra strengthens the spiritual act. Reciting mantras also helps focus the mind and maintain discipline in the ritual. Priests often guide families with the proper pronunciation and methods of chanting to ensure the offerings are made in the correct traditional way.

According to the Vedic calendar, the most auspicious time to perform Tarpan during Pitru Paksha is called Kutup Kaal. This time is considered spiritually powerful for connecting with ancestors. Performing Tarpan during this phase is believed to ensure maximum benefits for the family. The timing allows the offerings to reach the souls of ancestors in the right way. 

Things to Keep in Mind During Pitru Paksha

Hindu scriptures also mention several restrictions and practices to follow during Pitru Paksha. People avoid auspicious ceremonies like marriages, housewarmings, or new ventures during this period.

Food cooked at home must be Satvik, without garlic and onion. Devotees also offer food to crows, cows, and dogs after performing Tarpan, as these beings are considered symbolic of ancestors. Performing rituals near a holy river is believed to be especially beneficial. Families maintain purity, devotion, and discipline throughout these 15 days, ensuring that the rituals bring peace to ancestors and harmony to their household.

Must Read: Lunar Eclipse 2025: What Is Blood Moon And What’s The Science Behind It?

Tags: Lunar Eclipse 2025Pitru Paksha 2025

RELATED News

Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor But Soon Things Took A Dark Turn And The BREAK-UP Happened
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse
Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse
Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse
Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse

QUICK LINKS