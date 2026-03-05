PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada Balendra Shah ayatollah ali khamenei Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

PM Kisan 22nd installment date: ₹2,000 likely by March 13, check PM-KISAN status online, DBT payment, farmers, scheme update, eligibility

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date (Photo: ANI)
PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 5, 2026 14:18:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

The wait for the 22nd installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) continues for farmers across India. Earlier, there were hopes that the payment might arrive during Holi, but the festival has passed, and many beneficiaries are still waiting for their ₹2,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next installment, including the expected date and how to check your status.

When Will the 22nd Installment of PM Kisan Be Released?

According to government sources, the ₹2,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme could be credited to farmers’ bank accounts by the end of next week. The central government reportedly plans to release the money immediately after Holi.

You Might Be Interested In

Farmers are eagerly awaiting the 22nd installment, which will continue the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system where funds are sent straight to their accounts.

PM Kisan: ₹6,000 Annually in Three Installments

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana provides ₹6,000 per year to eligible farmers. This amount is split into three installments of ₹2,000 each, released every four months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally oversees the transfers, ensuring funds reach farmers directly. However, delays in installments sometimes cause temporary distress among beneficiaries.

How to Check Your PM Kisan Status

Farmers can easily check their PM-KISAN status before the 22nd installment arrives by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official PM Kisan portal.

  2. Click on “Know Your Status.”

  3. Enter your registration number.

  4. Verify the OTP sent to your registered number.

  5. Once verified, your status and installment details will be displayed.

22nd Installment May Be Announced on March 13

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar, Assam on March 13 to lay the foundation stone for various development projects. Experts speculate that the 22nd installment of PM Kisan might be announced during this visit, making it a key date for farmers eagerly awaiting their ₹2,000.

When Was the 21st Installment Released?

The 21st installment of the PM Kisan Yojana was released on November 19, 2025, when farmers received their ₹2,000. Since then, farmers have been waiting for the 22nd installment.

How to Check If Your Name Is on the PM Kisan List

To confirm eligibility and check your name on the list:

  1. Go to pmkisan.gov.in.

  2. Click “Dashboard” on the right side.

  3. Select “Village Dashboard.”

  4. Enter your State, District, Sub-District, and Panchayat.

  5. Press “Show” and then click “Get Report.”

If you are eligible, your name will appear in the report.

Farmers awaiting the 22nd installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can likely expect the ₹2,000 payment by mid-March, possibly on March 13. Checking your status online ensures you know exactly when the payment will reach your account.

ALSO READ: Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 2:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: PM Kisan 22nd installment datepm kisan status checkPM Kisan YojanaPM Kisan Yojana 2026PM-Kisan 22nd installment

RELATED News

Battlefield To Kitchen: Will Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Amid US-Israel-Iran War Trigger A Cooking Gas Shortage In India? How Is LPG Supply Being Affected?

Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination: Who Is Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Sonu Sood Steps In Again, Offers Free Accommodation To Travellers Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Iran War — Check How To Get Help

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

Nagpur Shock: 4-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned After Grandmother Throws Boiling Water For Spraying Colour On Holi, Child Suffers 45% Burns | Watch

LATEST NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Exam 2026: Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Student Feedback

Inside a CoreProTrade.com Review: What Experienced Traders Actually Examine

Who Is Jiang Xueqin? Chinese-Canadian Educator And Host Of The YouTube Channel ‘Predictive History’ Goes Viral For THIS Shocking Prediction On US-Iran War

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

From Logan Paul To Brock Lesnar: Five Possible WrestleMania 42 Opponents For Seth Rollins

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Issued By NTA; Check Steps To Download

Pakistan Cricketer Penalized for Misbehavior with Female Staff During T20 World Cup 2026

‘Gaa** Dikha’: Lucknow Loco Pilot Undresses Before Railway Officer to Prove Piles Surgery Wounds on Private Parts After Leave Refused | Watch Viral Video

WhatsApp Plus A Gamechanger By Meta: Customised App Icon, Increased Pinned Chats Limit And Exclusive Voice Call Stickers—Check All Details, Price And Launch Timeline

‘Bribing Journalists?’ CNN Reporter’s On-Air ‘Israeli Govt Doesn’t Allow Us’ Comment Goes Viral Amid US‑Iran Missile Strikes, Sparks Free Press Debate | Watch

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know
PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know
PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know
PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS