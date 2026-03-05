PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive ₹2,000 And How To Check The Status- All You Need To Know

The wait for the 22nd installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) continues for farmers across India. Earlier, there were hopes that the payment might arrive during Holi, but the festival has passed, and many beneficiaries are still waiting for their ₹2,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next installment, including the expected date and how to check your status.

When Will the 22nd Installment of PM Kisan Be Released?

According to government sources, the ₹2,000 under the PM-KISAN scheme could be credited to farmers’ bank accounts by the end of next week. The central government reportedly plans to release the money immediately after Holi.

Farmers are eagerly awaiting the 22nd installment, which will continue the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system where funds are sent straight to their accounts.

PM Kisan: ₹6,000 Annually in Three Installments

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana provides ₹6,000 per year to eligible farmers. This amount is split into three installments of ₹2,000 each, released every four months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally oversees the transfers, ensuring funds reach farmers directly. However, delays in installments sometimes cause temporary distress among beneficiaries.

How to Check Your PM Kisan Status

Farmers can easily check their PM-KISAN status before the 22nd installment arrives by following these steps:

Visit the official PM Kisan portal. Click on “Know Your Status.” Enter your registration number. Verify the OTP sent to your registered number. Once verified, your status and installment details will be displayed.

22nd Installment May Be Announced on March 13

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar, Assam on March 13 to lay the foundation stone for various development projects. Experts speculate that the 22nd installment of PM Kisan might be announced during this visit, making it a key date for farmers eagerly awaiting their ₹2,000.

When Was the 21st Installment Released?

The 21st installment of the PM Kisan Yojana was released on November 19, 2025, when farmers received their ₹2,000. Since then, farmers have been waiting for the 22nd installment.

How to Check If Your Name Is on the PM Kisan List

To confirm eligibility and check your name on the list:

Go to pmkisan.gov.in. Click “Dashboard” on the right side. Select “Village Dashboard.” Enter your State, District, Sub-District, and Panchayat. Press “Show” and then click “Get Report.”

If you are eligible, your name will appear in the report.

Farmers awaiting the 22nd installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can likely expect the ₹2,000 payment by mid-March, possibly on March 13. Checking your status online ensures you know exactly when the payment will reach your account.

ALSO READ: Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?