Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada ayatollah ali khamenei Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada ayatollah ali khamenei Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada ayatollah ali khamenei Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada ayatollah ali khamenei Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada ayatollah ali khamenei Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada ayatollah ali khamenei Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada ayatollah ali khamenei Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn whatsapp CNN reporter Dan Caine US military India cricket stats Actress Lara Dutta stranded in Dubai Anurag Dobhal Doomsday Missile US Iran war Bihar CM Abhishek Sharma canada ayatollah ali khamenei Balendra Shah Canada PM Mark Carney Big Statement Iran US war boy burn
LIVE TV
Home > India > Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

Galgotias University faced backlash at the AI Impact Summit after confusion over the origin of its RoboDog led to the removal of its stall, prompting the university to issue an apology. Professor Neha Singh clarified that her comments were misinterpreted and said the robot dog has been moved back to the university labs for academic use.

Galgotias University's Professor Neha Singh (Image Credits:X)
Galgotias University's Professor Neha Singh (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 5, 2026 14:00:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

Galgotias University came under fire during the AI Impact Summit at New Delhi after a robotic dog appeared in its booth and raised questions about its origin and the assertions it made during the demonstration. The university has allegedly been requested to clear its exhibition area at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday after it was enquired whether the RoboDog was an Indian creation. At that, Galgotias has apologized, citing the fact that the mix up happened because of a misinformed representative of the company in terms of the technical background of the device. 

Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

There are no reports of Neha Singh about where is she now, The university explained the episode by the fact that the professor is so enthusiastic about being on camera, and recognizes that false impressions were formed at the time of demonstration. The viral professor, Neha Singh later explained that it was not in her intention to state that the RoboDog came into existence in India. In an interview with PTI, Singh explained she is a faculty member in the School of Management in the area of Communications and that she had been misquoted. She also took the blame of not having been clear in her wording and she said that her explanation might not have been very accurate as it was said in a hurry and with enthusiasm. Singh emphasized that the incident must not eclipse the student-created AI applications which also featured in the display in the summit by the university.

Neha Singh Viral Galgotias University Professor

Based on her career history, Singh was recruited to Galgotias University in November 2023, having previously been employed in Sharda University as an Assistant Professor and previously as a mentor of Verbal Ability at Career Launcher. She has also been identified with GITAM and is MBA trained with a Degree of B.Com at the University of Allahabad. To solve the issue of the robot dog being taken away, Singh responded by telling that it has since been returned to the university laboratories where it will be used academically and in research areas as the students learn more about its design and develop more projects.

You Might Be Interested In

ALSO READ: Battlefield To Kitchen: Will Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Amid US-Israel-Iran War Trigger A Cooking Gas Shortage In India? How Is LPG Supply Being Affected?

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 1:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI Summit India 2026Galgotias University AI SummitGalgotias University Neha SinghGalgotias University ProfessorNeha Singh Galgotias UniversityNeha Singh professorNeha Singh viralNeha Singh Viral Galgotias University ProfessorWhere Is Neha Singh Now

RELATED News

Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination: Who Is Next In Line For The Bihar Chief Minister Post?

Sonu Sood Steps In Again, Offers Free Accommodation To Travellers Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Iran War — Check How To Get Help

‘Fabricated And Baseless’: Ministry Of External Affairs Debunks Viral Claim That US Used Indian Ports To Launch Strikes On Iran- Here’s The Truth

Nagpur Shock: 4-Year-Old Boy Badly Burned After Grandmother Throws Boiling Water For Spraying Colour On Holi, Child Suffers 45% Burns | Watch

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 5: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

LATEST NEWS

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Issued By NTA; Check Steps To Download

Pakistan Cricketer Penalized for Misbehavior with Female Staff During T20 World Cup 2026

‘Gaa** Dikha’: Lucknow Loco Pilot Undresses Before Railway Officer to Prove Piles Surgery Wounds on Private Parts After Leave Refused | Watch Viral Video

Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

WhatsApp Plus A Gamechanger By Meta: Customised App Icon, Increased Pinned Chats Limit And Exclusive Voice Call Stickers—Check All Details, Price And Launch Timeline

‘Bribing Journalists?’ CNN Reporter’s On-Air ‘Israeli Govt Doesn’t Allow Us’ Comment Goes Viral Amid US‑Iran Missile Strikes, Sparks Free Press Debate | Watch

NEET UG Registration 2026 Closing Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Apply Now Before Deadline

IND vs ENG: India’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Records Ahead of Clash Against England

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Preview: Predictions, Favourites And Betting Tips

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Download Class 10 Admit Card At bse.ap.gov.in

Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?
Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?
Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?
Where Is Neha Singh Now, Viral Galgotias University Professor Who Grabbed Attention At AI Summit 2026 Delhi Over Her China-Made ‘Robodog’ Comments?

QUICK LINKS