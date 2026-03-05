Battlefield To Kitchen: Will Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Amid US-Israel-Iran War Trigger A Cooking Gas Shortage In India? How Is LPG Supply Being Affected?

The widening war involving the United States, Israel and Iran could soon move far beyond the battlefield potentially reaching household kitchens in India.

Energy analysts warn that if tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, India could face a squeeze in cooking gas supplies in the coming weeks. The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most critical energy routes, through which a significant share of India’s fuel imports travel.

With vessels slowing or halting transit due to security risks and insurance concerns, LPG shipments to India could face delays, creating supply pressure.

Why LPG Supply Is Most Vulnerable

Among all energy fuels imported by India, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) the cooking fuel delivered in cylinders to households is considered the most vulnerable to disruptions.

Unlike crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), LPG has fewer backup supply options and limited storage buffers.

India imports around 80–85% of its LPG requirements, most of which comes from Gulf suppliers and travels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Analysts say the country also lacks large strategic reserves of LPG comparable to its crude oil stockpiles, making the supply chain more fragile during geopolitical crises.

Limited Alternatives If Gulf Supplies Are Disrupted

If shipments from the Gulf slow down, India has limited alternatives.

Some cargoes could be sourced from the United States, Russia or Argentina, but experts say such volumes would likely remain modest and depend heavily on freight costs and spot market availability.

This means replacing Gulf LPG imports quickly would be challenging.

India’s LPG Stocks May Last Only About a Month

Government officials say existing LPG stocks in India could last around 30 days.

However, that cushion could shrink quickly if tanker delays continue and consumers start booking refills early out of fear of shortages.

Some distributors in urban centres have already reported that households are attempting to secure additional cylinders, raising concerns about panic buying.

Officials have urged consumers not to hoard LPG cylinders, warning that panic purchases could strain supply chains even before actual shortages occur.

Hormuz: India’s Critical Energy Lifeline

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

Nearly one-fifth of global oil and significant volumes of LNG pass through the waterway between Iran and Oman.

India normally imports 2.5 to 2.7 million barrels per day of crude oil through this route, mainly from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

If shipping disruptions persist, the effects could ripple across India’s entire energy supply chain.

Crude Oil Better Protected Than LPG

While LPG supply faces immediate risks, India’s crude oil supply is somewhat better protected.

The country maintains nearly eight weeks of combined commercial and strategic crude reserves, which can help absorb short-term disruptions.

India has also diversified crude sourcing in recent years, including increased purchases from Russia, giving refiners some flexibility if Gulf shipments decline.

However, alternative supplies from distant markets can take significantly longer to arrive.

Tankers from the Gulf typically reach Indian ports in five to seven days, while cargoes from the Atlantic basin may take 25 to 45 days, raising shipping costs.

LNG Supplies Also Under Pressure

India’s liquefied natural gas supply chain is also facing pressure.

The country imports about 40% of its LNG from Qatar, which has temporarily shut production at its massive Ras Laffan Industrial City facility following regional hostilities.

As a result, major importer Petronet LNG has issued force majeure notices on cargoes from QatarEnergy after LNG tankers were unable to reach the loading port.

Several Indian gas companies, including GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, have already reduced LNG allocations to industrial consumers.

Household cooking gas and CNG supplies are currently being prioritised.

Industries Already Seeing Gas Supply Cuts

The supply crunch is already affecting some sectors.

Gas distributors such as Gujarat Gas have declared force majeure and restricted gas supplies to industrial customers.

Industries including fertiliser production have reported supply disruptions, affecting companies such as Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited.

These developments highlight how geopolitical tensions in West Asia are already impacting India’s industrial energy supply.

From Battlefield to Kitchen: Why the Risk Matters

For Indian consumers, energy disruptions are felt differently depending on the fuel.

Crude oil shortages typically lead to higher petrol and diesel prices.

LNG shortages first hit industries and power plants.

But LPG shortages directly affect household cooking fuel, meaning the consequences are felt immediately in everyday life.

As tensions escalate in the region and tanker movements remain uncertain, analysts warn that the conflict in West Asia could quickly move from the battlefield to Indian kitchens if energy supply routes remain disrupted.

