Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul Apollo Tyres andy-pycroft hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India

Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s housing mission has transformed millions of lives, ensuring dignity with affordable homes. Since 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has sanctioned over 11 crore houses across urban and rural India. Clean water, power, LPG and sanitation now reach families once ignored, redefining India’s housing landscape.

PM Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana delivers affordable, dignified housing to millions, transforming India’s housing sector. Photo: ANI.
PM Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana delivers affordable, dignified housing to millions, transforming India’s housing sector. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 16, 2025 17:51:03 IST

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected in 2014, governance has undergone a radical shift towards a people-centric approach, focused on making life easier for every citizen. In the last 11 years, PM Modi has paid special attention to empowering the poor and supporting those in need of government assistance. One such area is the problem of housing. Before 2014, hardly any attention was paid to providing shelter to the people. Housing was completely neglected. 

However, in 2016, PM Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide affordable housing to people. The last 11 years have seen a revolution in India’s housing sector under the leadership of PM Modi. This claim is supported by data and reflected in the ground realities that have reshaped over the years

PM Modi has repeatedly said that quality housing and essential amenities is key to ensuring a life of dignity for every citizen. Here is a look at the several schemes launched by the government that revolutionized India’s housing:

PM Awas Yojana (Urban):

The scheme was launched in June 2015. It is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Under the scheme, families are provided concrete houses with all basic facilities like water, electricity.

According to data released in June 2025, 116.97 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the scheme. 93.2 lakhs houses have been constructed. Under this scheme, Rs. 1,70,303 crore in central assistance has been released, and a total investment of Rs. 7.99 lakh crore has been made.

Also Read: PM Modi’s 11 Groundbreaking Steps That Fueled The Farmers’ Revolution In India

PM Awas Yojana (Gramin):

The scheme was launched in April 2016 to provide housing with basic amenities to 4.95 crore eligible rural households by March 2029.

Last year in June, the Union Cabinet approved the construction of an additional 2 crore houses under PMAY-G for the period 2024-25 to 2028-29. As of June 15, 3,78,84,954 houses have been sanctioned, while 2,78,55,878 houses have been completed.

These numbers reveal how PM Modi has delivered for the most neglected people of the country. The icing on the cake is that while the government provided quality under PMAY, it has not led to cutting investments in other areas of services and socio-economic programmes.  

PM Modi, while providing houses to all, ensured that people living in these homes have access to clean drinking water, electricity, LPG, and sanitation.

Transparency is the hallmark of this project. Every house is geotagged. Authorities can get real-time updates at any time from anywhere. People from every corner of India have shown gratitude to PM Modi for incorporating global best practices in terms of construction, also ensuring quick delivery. The benefits of the scheme have reached all from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Also Read: The Nari Revolution Of Naya Bharat: From Drone Didi To Mission Shakti, How PM Modi Is Empowering Women Across India

Tags: PM Modi 75th BirthdayPM Modi Birthday 2025pm-modi-birthdayPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

RELATED News

Himachal CM Sukhu mourns death of 3 killed in landslide in Mandi district
At 75, PM Narendra Modi’s test is no longer survival but legacy
PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: How He Transformed the Lives Of India’s Reriwalas In Last 11 Years
The Modi Years: How PM Modi Tripled India’s GDP And Built The Economy Of Naya Bharat
2014–2025: What PM Modi Did On His Birthday Each Year

LATEST NEWS

Sampat Aluminium Limited IPO Opens Tomorrow: Key Details Investors Should Know Before Investing
US online holiday sales growth to slow as shoppers tighten budgets, Salesforce forecasts
Israeli cybersecurity startup Vega raises $65 million, valued at $400 million
Lifts and escalators are not safe for dogs
PCB Risks Huge Financial Loss: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Boycott May Blow Up in Their Faces
Robert Redford, star actor and champion of independent film, dies aged 89
If your drink is spiked, get medical help then contact the police
EAM Jaishankar wishes Mexico on Independence Day
Love in the Time of Protest? Woman’s Kiss on Policeman Melts the Internet Into an ‘Awww’ Moment – Watch Video
"He questions everything": Bhuvan Arora shares how he prepared to play cop in Shachindra Vats' 'Janaawar'
Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India
Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India
Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India
Bharat’s Housing Revolution: How PM Modi’s Awas Yojana Transformed Homes And Lives Across India

QUICK LINKS