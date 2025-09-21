LIVE TV
PM Modi Addresses Nation: 11 BIG Takeaways From His Speech

PM Modi Addresses Nation: 11 BIG Takeaways From His Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on September 21, 2025, unveiling the Next-Generation GST reforms. He called the launch a “GST Bachat Utsav,” emphasizing that the new tax structure would benefit all sections of society and increase consumer savings. Modi highlighted the historic journey toward ‘One Nation, One Tax’ and noted that the reforms would simplify business, accelerate India’s growth, and ensure equal opportunities for all states.

PM Modi Addresses Nation: 11 BIG Takeaways From His Speech

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 21, 2025 17:59:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday, announcing the commencement of the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ from the first day of Navratri. The Prime Minister highlighted that the new GST reforms will help citizens save more, buy essential goods at lower prices, and benefit all sections of society.

He extended festive greetings and said these reforms mark an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The government expects the reforms to simplify business processes, accelerate economic growth, and create equal opportunities for all states to participate in India’s development story.

One Nation, One Tax: India Freed from Multiple Levies

PM Modi recalled the challenges faced by businesses in 2014 due to complex taxes and transport costs. He cited an example of a company that preferred shipping goods to Europe before sending them to Hyderabad due to multiple state taxes. The Prime Minister emphasized that reforms have now created a uniform system across the country, fulfilling the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax.’

He said the move will reduce logistical hurdles, lower costs for consumers, and strengthen the economy. Millions of businesses and households will now benefit from the simplified taxation structure introduced under next-generation GST reforms.

Middle Class Receives Double Bonanza with GST and I-T Cuts

The Prime Minister announced that the neo-middle class and middle class will experience a “double bonanza” with combined savings from GST and income tax cuts. Expenses on household essentials like TVs, fridges, bikes, and leisure activities will decrease significantly.

PM Modi called this the ‘Festival of Savings,’ estimating that these reforms will provide a cumulative benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to citizens over the year. He highlighted that shopkeepers and businesses across India have welcomed the reforms enthusiastically, ensuring that savings are passed on to consumers and supporting economic growth across all sectors.

Swadeshi Drive to Boost Atmanirbhar Bharat

PM Modi urged citizens to buy products made in India and make every household a symbol of swadeshi. He said, “Say with pride – this is swadeshi, I buy swadeshi, and I also sell swadeshi goods.” The Prime Minister appealed to all state governments to accelerate manufacturing in their regions and create a conducive environment for investment.

He emphasized that when the Centre and states work together, India will rapidly develop, fulfilling the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The initiative also focuses on enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian products while strengthening domestic production and consumption.

Key Statements by PM Modi on GST Reforms

  1. I-T and GST reforms will help people save Rs 2.5 lakh crore in total.

  2. 99% of products now fall under the 5% GST bracket.

  3. Next-generation GST reforms mark the beginning of a savings festival.

  4. Every household should become an example of swadeshi.

  5. All states must accelerate manufacturing and investment.

  6. India will gain strength through the swadeshi movement.

  7. MSMEs will sell more products and pay fewer taxes.

  8. GST reforms will fuel India’s growth story.

  9. Next-gen GST ensures equal growth opportunities for all states.

  10. Citizens were freed from multiple tax burdens in 2017.

11 Big Takeaways from PM Modi’s Address

  1. Best time ever for citizens to buy essential goods.

  2. Income tax and GST cuts provide a double bonanza for the middle class.

  3. Combined reforms equal Rs 2.5 lakh crore stimulus for the public.

  4. ‘GST Bachat Bonanza’ begins immediately.

  5. Record consumer spending is expected nationwide.

  6. MSMEs must focus on producing what India needs.

  7. Indian products should meet global quality standards.

  8. ‘Nagrik Devo Bhavah’ and ‘Swadeshi’ form the new mantra.

  9. Citizens should prioritize products made in India.

  10. GST reductions must reach the consumer.

  11. States should pivot towards swadeshi manufacturing, growth, and investment.

PM Modi’s address emphasizes the transformative impact of next-generation GST reforms on India’s economy. Citizens will save money, MSMEs will benefit, and the swadeshi movement will gain momentum. The government expects these reforms to accelerate India’s growth, simplify taxation, and strengthen every state’s role in national development.

The combined drive of economic savings and local manufacturing marks a historic moment in India’s journey toward Atmanirbhar Bharat.

PM Modi Addresses Nation: 11 BIG Takeaways From His Speech

