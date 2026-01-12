LIVE TV
PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2026, Pitch 'Limitless' Economic Partnership

PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2026, Pitch 'Limitless' Economic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the International Kite Festival (IKF) 2026 at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attending as the chief guest.

PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2026. Photo: ANI
PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2026. Photo: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: January 12, 2026 17:15:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Inaugurates International Kite Festival 2026, Pitch 'Limitless' Economic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the International Kite Festival (IKF) 2026 at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attending as the chief guest. The two leaders marked the opening by flying kites together, a gesture symbolising the deepening friendship and diplomatic ties between India and Germany. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present at the event.

Following the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz toured a specially curated replica highlighting the architectural legacy of Ahmedabad’s traditional pols and havelis.

According to the Gujarat government, ‘Uttarayan’ is more than a kite-flying event; it is a celebration deeply rooted in Gujarat’s cultural identity. As part of the heritage walkway, a kite museum and an iconic photo wall have been created. The dignitaries received detailed insights into kites from various states, crafted from different materials and using various techniques. They also witnessed live demonstrations by skilled artisans showcasing the art of kite-making.

Music, Dance and Global Participation Light Up IKF 2026

The dignitaries from both nations were welcomed with special cultural performances, including Gujarat’s Beda Raas, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and the ancient traditional sport of Mallakhamb.

Furthermore, 108 artists from Gujarat and Rajasthan presented a musical ensemble featuring instruments such as sitar, sarangi, violin, mandolin, harmonium, flute, dholak, tabla, and mridang. The performance included renditions of Vande Mataram, Vaishnav Jan, and German melodies, symbolising the friendship between India and Germany.



Organised by Gujarat Tourism, this colourful kite festival is witnessing participation this year from 135 international kite flyers representing 50 countries and 65 kite flyers from 13 Indian states, displaying kites of diverse colours and designs. Alongside them, 871 kite flyers from 16 districts of Gujarat are also participating, showcasing their skills.

Members of the State Cabinet, local MLAs, municipal corporation office-bearers, and senior secretaries and officials of the State Government attended the event.

108 Artists, Special Cultural Performances to be Held on Tuesday 

According to the Gujarat government, a distinctive blend of music and colours will be on display on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday at 7:00 pm, a grand symphony performance featuring 108 artists, along with a special cultural programme, will offer an immersive experience. Folk singer Kinjal Dave will perform.

Through international festivals that showcase the State’s rich cultural heritage, Gujarat is steadily establishing itself as a prominent global destination for culture and tourism. To familiarise visitors with Gujarati cuisine and handicrafts, 25 handicraft stalls and 15 food stalls have been set up.

At the International Kite Festival-2026, kite flyers from around 50 countries–including Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the U.K., the United States of America, Vietnam, Slovenia, Bahrain, Nepal, Turkey and Jordan–are participating.

India-Germany Economic Partnership to Become ‘Limitless’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Germany, both nations, decided to transform their economic partnership into a “limitless” collaboration, extending deeper cooperation into strategic sectors.

Speaking at the India-Germany CEOs Forum, the Prime Minister stated that Chancellor Merz’s decision to choose India for his first trip to Asia reflects India’s central role in Germany’s diversification strategy and indicates high levels of trust.

“We have decided to make this seamless economic partnership limitless. This means that along with traditional economic sectors, there will now be deeper cooperation in strategic sectors as well. In the defence sector, we are exchanging a Joint Declaration of Intent today,” the Prime Minister said.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 5:12 PM IST
