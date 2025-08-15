LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Lauds 100 Year Anniversary Of RSS, Calls It Golden Page Of Indian History

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years, calling it the “world’s largest NGO” and highlighting its role in nation-building, social service, and forming the Sangh Parivar network.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 15, 2025 09:42:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Friday, praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of service. He described the organisation as the “largest NGO” in the world and commended its contribution to nation-building. Modi said, “A hundred years ago, a movement was born, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). For a century, this organisation has dedicated itself to the welfare of the nation. Through service, dedication, organisation, and unparalleled discipline, the RSS has played a unique role in nation-building. In a way, the RSS is the biggest NGO of the world.”

RSS Marks 100 Years Since Its Founding in 1925

The RSS, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, marks its centenary in 2025. It began as a small shakha, or daily gathering, aimed at promoting discipline, unity, and cultural nationalism. Over the years, it expanded across India and abroad, claiming to be the world’s largest voluntary organisation. Today, it has lakhs of swayamsevaks (volunteers) who work in various fields. Modi, in his speech, acknowledged the RSS’s long journey and its continuous focus on serving society.

RSS Role in Social Work and Sangh Parivar Formation

For decades, the RSS has engaged in social service, education, rural development, disaster relief, and ideological mobilisation. It played a key role in forming several affiliate organisations, collectively known as the Sangh Parivar. These include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The network has extended the RSS’s influence into politics, education, and cultural movements. Modi’s recognition of the RSS during his Independence Day speech added significance to its centenary celebrations.

