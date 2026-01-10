PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple, Joins Swabhiman Parv Celebrations; Chants ‘Omkar Mantra’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Somnath temple in Gujarat and took part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations, marking 1,000 years since the first attack on the ancient shrine. The Prime Minister joined special rituals at the temple and participated in the chanting of the ‘Omkar Mantra’.

The Swabhiman Parv, which began on January 8, will conclude on January 11, commemorating a millennium since the invasion of the Somnath temple by Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026.

Mega Drone Show Depicts Somnath’s History

As part of the celebrations, PM Modi witnessed a grand drone show featuring nearly 3,000 drones, creating elaborate thematic visuals of Lord Shiva, a shivling, and a 3D depiction of the Somnath temple. The show recreated key historical moments linked to the shrine and is among the largest drone displays organised near a temple site in India.

PM on Three-Day Visit to Gujarat

The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, during which he will attend several programmes, including the Somnath temple celebrations and the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for… pic.twitter.com/jwTSF0uMOS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2026







On his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries. As his convoy moved towards the VVIP circuit house near the temple, the Prime Minister held a brief roadshow, with large crowds of devotees and local residents lining the route.

Shaurya Yatra to Honour Temple Defenders

According to a PIB release, PM Modi will on Sunday participate in the ‘Shaurya Yatra’ at around 9:45 am, a ceremonial procession honouring those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple. The yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, representing valour and sacrifice.

He will offer prayers again at the temple around 10:15 am, followed by a public function at 11 am to mark the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

Symbol of Resilience and National Pride

Despite repeated attempts at destruction over centuries, the Somnath temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride, the government said in a statement, highlighting the collective resolve behind its restoration.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the Swabhiman Parv, the statement added, reflects the enduring spirit of India’s civilisation and reaffirms his commitment to preserving and celebrating the country’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

ALSO READ: Biggest Defence Deal? India Close To Building Six Advanced Submarines With Germany Under $8 Billion Pact