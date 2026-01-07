LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump india box office trump alliance latest world news hamas Jaishankar DG ISPR Briefing donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu held a phone call to exchange New Year greetings, discuss the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, and reaffirm a shared commitment to fighting terrorism. They also reviewed regional developments, including the Gaza peace process, and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

PM Modi talked to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone and extended greetings. (Images: ANI, File photo)
PM Modi talked to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone and extended greetings. (Images: ANI, File photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 7, 2026 17:33:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convey New Year greetings.The two also exchanged views on the regional situation.

You Might Be Interested In

In a post on X, he said, “Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.”

This is the first direct conversation between the two leaders since the start of 2026.
PM Modi, on December 11, received a phone call from Netanyahu, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their shared stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

You Might Be Interested In

According to an official statement, PM Modi and Netanyahu expressed satisfaction with the steady advancement of bilateral cooperation and agreed to deepen collaboration across key areas for mutual benefit.

PM Modi: Zero tolerance for terrorism

PM Modi reiterated India’s support for efforts aimed at achieving a lasting and just peace in the Middle East, including the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. Both leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and agreed to remain in close contact.

Providing details of the discussion, PM Modi wrote on X, “Spoke with my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu. We reviewed progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and agreed to further strengthen our cooperation. Also reaffirmed our shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism. India supports all efforts aimed at achieving a just and durable peace in the region.”

The call came at a time when Netanyahu indicated that the second phase of the US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan could begin “very shortly”. Hamas, however, claimed Israeli “violations” and urged mediators to press Israel to comply with the agreement.

Netanyahu’s office also said it is working with Indian authorities to arrange a new date for his postponed visit to India. The visit, initially planned for December, was deferred without a formal explanation, though his office stressed that bilateral ties remain strong and that he has “full confidence” in India’s security under PM Modi’s leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Congress-BJP Alliance In Maharashtra? Sachin Sawant Clears The Air Amid Political Storm, CM Devendra Fadnavis Fumes: ‘Making It Very Clear That…’

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 5:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: indiaisraellatest news

RELATED News

Justice After 13 Years: Cricketer Kranti Goud’s Father Reinstated in MP Police

Congress-BJP Alliance In Maharashtra? Sachin Sawant Clears The Air Amid Political Storm, CM Devendra Fadnavis Fumes: ‘Making It Very Clear That…’

Who Is Aditya Yadav? Rohini Acharya’s Son Ditches Politics, Joins Military Training In Singapore, Proud Mother Says, ‘Jao Kamaal Kar Dikhaao’

Stray Dogs Case: Supreme Court Talks Tough, Says ‘Can’t Read A Dog’s Mind When It’s In A Mood To Bite’; Hearing Adjourned To Tomorrow

JNU Controversial Protests: Who Are The 4 JNUSU Office Bearers Identified For Raising Objectionable Slogans?

LATEST NEWS

From Night Outs to Dance Floors: Khushi Kapoor’s Party Look Edit

Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ To Drop Teaser On Actor’s Birthday; New Poster Sparks Buzz

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Name Their Baby Boy ‘Vihaan’, What Does It Mean? Share First Glimpse; Call Him ‘Our Ray Of Light’

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full List of Tomorrow’s Matches, Timings, Venues and Where to Watch Live

These Sizzling Netflix Picks Promise Steamy Intimacy for Your Next Binge

Dhurandhar Eats Up ‘Ikkis’, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera..’ As Ranveer Singh’s Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi After Beating THIS Iconic Movie

From X-Ray Glasses to Submarine Cars: These James Bond Gadgets Exist in Real Life

Fans Mob Virat Kohli On Arrival At Vadodara Airport Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video Goes VIRAL

Janhvi Kapoor Embodies Timeless Elegance in Manish Malhotra’s The Pearl Story

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’
PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’
PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’
PM Modi Speaks To ‘Friend’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Phone, Discuss Their ‘Shared Resolve To Fight Terrorism’

QUICK LINKS