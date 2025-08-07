PM Modi to Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line on August 10 – Check Route, Fare and Time table

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro on Sunday, Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra announced at a press conference on Thursday. The new metro line is expected to significantly ease urban commute, benefitting nearly eight lakh residents of Bengaluru.

Schedule for PM Modi’s Visit

PM Modi will begin his Bengaluru visit on Sunday morning by arriving at the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, where he will flag off the new Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

Following that, the Prime Minister will proceed along the Yellow Line corridor, with stops at South End Circle and Ragigudda, and later attend an official event at the Electronic City Metro Station, Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra emphasised the enthusiasm surrounding the visit and said, “The people of Bengaluru are eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister’s visit. BJP workers are also ready to welcome him with great enthusiasm.”

Thousands of BJP workers are expected to gather at various locations along the Yellow Line to greet the Prime Minister, including Mekhri Circle, Chalukya Circle, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, South End Circle, Ragigudda, and Electronic City Metro Station.

Stations, Timings, Frequency, and Fares

Namma Metro, stretching 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to transform connectivity in the southern part of the city. Here’s a look at key details:

How Many Stations?

The Yellow Line comprises 16 stations along its route:

RV Road

Ragi Gudda

Jayadeva Hospital

BTM Layout

Central Silk Board

Bommana Halli

Hongasandra

Kudlu Gate

Singa Sandra

Hosa Road

Beratena Agrahara

Electronic City

Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara

Huskur Road

Hebbagodi

Bommasandra

Operational Timings

First Train: 5:00 AM

Last Train: 11:00 PM

Timings are in line with the existing Namma Metro schedule, as confirmed by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Train Frequency

Trains will run every 25 minutes initially.

Three driverless train sets will operate on the Yellow Line in the first phase.

Ticket Fare

Minimum fare: ₹10

Maximum fare: ₹90

Cost and Ridership

The line has been constructed at a cost of ₹5,057 crore.

Daily ridership is projected at around 25,000 passengers, with estimated revenue between ₹10–15 lakh per day.

Metro Project Under BJP Tenure

Vijayendra highlighted the role of previous BJP governments in accelerating metro construction across the city, crediting former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai for pushing forward key infrastructure projects. “There is now a festive atmosphere in Bengaluru,” he said.

