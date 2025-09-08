PM Modi urges MPs to innovate, stay grounded and strengthen grassroots connect in Sansad Karyashala: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held an intensive interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament during a special training session organised ahead of the Vice Presidential elections.

PM Modi spent the entire day with BJP MPs at the workshop, blending candid advice focused on strengthening parliamentary effectiveness, enhancing constituency engagement and upholding ethical standards in public life.

It is pertinent to note that, unlike formal gatherings, PM Modi chose to sit among MPs as one of them, setting a tone of inclusivity and open dialogue. The daylong meeting, which was divided into many sessions, was led by a mix of young and experienced parliamentarians, reflecting the BJP’s model of collective leadership.

As per sources, one of the key themes of the workshop was the law banning online gaming, which the Prime Minister highlighted as a pressing social issue.

He called on MPs to spread awareness about the recent ban, particularly in rural areas, where a lack of information is creating serious family-level challenges. PM Modi called upon MPs to take the lead in educating communities about the dangers of addiction and the intent of the new legislation.

The post-lunch session featured smaller group discussions on parliamentary standing committees. Sources informed that the Prime Minister said that he had never served on a standing committee, having transitioned directly into the Prime Minister’s role.

PM Modi stressed the critical role of standing committees in policy formulation and governance oversight. He urged MPs to study committee reports carefully, take the committee’s work seriously, calling it a “treasure house for policymaking.”

Sources said that he also emphasised the importance of meeting ministers before and after standing committee discussions to avoid misunderstandings and improve coordination. At the same time, he advised them to maintain professional respect towards officers, reminding them that bureaucrats are facilitators of MPs’ work.

Encouraging MPs to think out of the box, PM Modi asked them to prepare thoroughly for discussions by studying documents and reports in detail. “New ideas and well-researched interventions strengthen democracy,” he said.

Sources informed that PM Modi issued a clear caution against corporate lobbying and influence, advising MPs not to frame questions in Parliament that indirectly advance corporate interests. He underscored the need to protect parliamentary debates from undue external pressures, keeping people’s welfare at the center.

Reinforcing the message of Swachhta (cleanliness), PM Modi said that it was not a matter of resources but of effort and mindset. He acknowledged the differing challenges in rural and urban areas but stressed that MPs must lead by example in maintaining cleanliness.

Citing Singapore’s transformation as an example, PM Modi said that collective effort and discipline can bring about remarkable change in a nation. He urged MPs to adopt a similar spirit in their work.

Sources informed that the Prime Minister suggested that the MPs hold monthly “tiffin meetings” with people in each constituency segment to strengthen grassroots connections.

He said that such informal interactions would not only keep MPs connected with local sentiments but also help them address the frequent perception of elected representatives being “missing” from public life.

PM Modi reiterated that MPs must remain grounded in their constituencies, identifying beneficiaries of government schemes, understanding people’s needs and ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare measures. He said that staying connected locally is key to effective representation in Parliament.

The training session will continue on Monday from 02:45 PM to 6:30 PM, concluding with another round of guidance from the Prime Minister. All NDA MPs will participate in tomorrow’s meeting.

Giving information about the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that tomorrow, MPs from NDA parties will also join us, and the Prime Minister will also make the concluding remarks at the valedictory event.

He further stated that the training program for BJP MPs is ongoing. It is very organised and, as always, the culture of the BJP is extremely professional. Our MPs attended the training sessions throughout the day. The Prime Minister was present in all the training sessions from morning to night. (ANI)

