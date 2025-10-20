LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi's Big Message From INS Vikrant: 'BrahMos Alone Makes Some Countries Nervous,' Says India Forced Pakistan To Kneel In Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of India’s indigenous missile systems, BrahMos and Akash, during Operation Sindoor. Speaking aboard INS Vikrant on Diwali, he praised the armed forces and India’s defence manufacturing strides. Modi also credited inter-services synergy for forcing Pakistan’s surrender during the operation.

PM Modi hails BrahMos, Akash missiles and India’s defence power aboard INS Vikrant, credits forces for Operation Sindoor win. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 20, 2025 14:38:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke about the critical role of India’s home-grown missile systems, BrahMos and Akash, during Operation Sindoor, adding that several countries are now keen to procure these indigenous weapons. He made these remarks during his interaction with Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant.

“When some people hear the name BrahMos, it strikes fear in their minds,” the Prime Minister said, while addressing Navy personnel on board the INS Vikrant on the occasion of Diwali.

PM Modi on India’s Defence Exports

Reiterating his government’s vision to position India among the world’s top defence exporters, Modi said the country’s shipyards have built more than 40 warships and submarines since 2014.

“The night spent yesterday on INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield,” he said.

INS Vikrant and Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Calling INS Vikrant “not just a warship,” the Prime Minister said the vessel shows India’s hard work, talent, impact and commitment in 21st-century.

He noted that the aircraft carrier reflects the capabilities of India’s armed forces and is a towering symbol of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

PM Modi on Eliminating Maoist Terrorism and Operation Sindoor

Modi praised the courage and determination of India’s security forces, crediting them for a major milestone in internal security.

“It is due to your valour and determination that the nation has achieved a significant milestone by eliminating Maoist terrorism,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of inter-services synergy, Modi said the extraordinary coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force forced Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor.

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 2:38 PM IST
Tags: brahmoshome-hero-pos-1india newsINS Vikrantoperation sindoorpm modi’

QUICK LINKS