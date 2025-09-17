PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?
PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?

PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?

People can wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday with the help of AI Shubhkamna Reel and following three steps on the Namo App.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit-x.com/narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit-x.com/narendramodi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 17, 2025 04:57:25 IST

17th September 2025 marks the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many noted celebrities from different fields have wished him on this special occasion. Now, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of X has come up with a post showing an innovative method through which people can wish PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. In the post, it has been described that people have the option to wish PM Modi with the help of AI Shubhkamna Reel. 

What are the steps to wish PM Narendra Modi through AI Shubhkamna Reel?

The first condition for wishing PM Narendra Modi through AI Shubhkamna Reel is that the people should download the Namo App. 

1.    People will be required to give a personalized shubhkamna message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2.    Those giving a personalized shubhkamna message to PM Modi will be asked to enter their name, profession and the inspirations of PM Narendra Modi. 

3.    They can then prepare a bhaavpurn (loving) birthday wish for PM Narendra Modi. 

A film will be screened on PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday 

Today, on PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, a National Award-winning drama Chalo Jeete Hain will be re-released. In a press release, the producer, Mahaveer Jain, said, “This movement carries a deeply powerful message. It will inspire millions of young minds about valuing and respecting every work and each individual. It reinforces the timeless values of selflessness, empathy, and duty to the nation–a true tribute to our Prime Minister.”

Also read: ‘Thank You My Friend…’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Donald Trump For 75th Birthday Greetings

Tags: AI Shubhkamna ReelAI Shubhkamna Reel stepsPM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?

PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?

PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?
PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?
PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?
PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?

