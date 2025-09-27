LIVE TV
Home > India > Political leaders, diplomats attend Global Garba Festival at Sunder Nursery

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 05:58:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Delhi is witnessing its first-ever Global Garba Festival at Sunder Nursery, uniting leaders from major political parties, diplomats, foreign ambassadors, and cultural enthusiasts.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale attended the event on Friday and noted the presence of several ambassadors from various countries, calling it “a very good program happening in Delhi here.”

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, “…For the first time, this Garba event is being held in Delhi. Many ambassadors have also come here… A very good program is happening in Delhi here…”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj also graced the occasion, adding, “You will see different colours of India in Delhi… I am blessed to be here today. A large number of youth are present here…”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the event’s international appeal and government support, saying, “The Global Garba is being organised at Sunder Nursery, where ambassadors of 40 countries have participated in the Global Garba. Delhi Tourism is also a partner of this event… The Delhi government is organising many programs on a large scale,”.

Yulia Aryaeva, Counsellor for Culture at the Russian Embassy in India, conveyed her festive greetings, saying, “On behalf of the Russian Embassy in India, Happy Navratri to our Indian friends. We are feeling very good after celebrating Navratri with our Indian friends.”

The festival is being held at the Sunder Nursery, celebrating Indian music, dance, and culture, while fostering global participation and cultural exchange.

On Thursday, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also participated in a Dandiya performance organised at a Ramleela celebration in Rohini Sector 23, Bawana constituency. The cultural event is being organised for the first time by the Sanatan Sanskaram organisation and has drawn significant public participation over the last few days.

Swaraj highlighted the importance of such events in preserving Indian traditions, stating that they help connect the younger generation with the country’s cultural and religious heritage.

The event also featured the participation of Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravindra Singh Indraj, whose efforts have been acknowledged as instrumental in organising the celebration. On the fourth day of Ramleela, Swaraj shared the stage with Indraj’s wife and other women, taking part in the Dandiya dance with the audience. She received a warm welcome from the crowd, with thousands waving mobile phone torches in her honour.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, Olympic medallists and wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia also joined the gathering and interacted with the media and attendees. Earlier in the day, a Ram Baraat procession was held, culminating in the Dandiya night.

Addressing the gathering from the stage, Bansuri Swaraj thanked the people of Delhi for their support, stating, “After 27 years, Delhi has chosen a BJP government again. With the double-engine government at the Centre and in Delhi, we are witnessing historic development.”

Swaraj also lauded the Sanatan Sanskaram team for organising a successful Ramleela, calling it a “vital cultural platform” that promotes values, traditions, and community engagement among the youth.

Despite being the organisation’s first Ramleela event, it has received an overwhelming public response, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm for religious and cultural celebrations during the Navratri season. (ANI)

