LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University American forces Cricket latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University American forces Cricket latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University American forces Cricket latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University American forces Cricket latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University American forces Cricket latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University American forces Cricket latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > India > Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

The Enforcement Directorate’s raid at the Lucknow residence of a dismissed police constable has uncovered an astonishing collection of luxury possessions. The two-storey bungalow, spread across nearly 7,000 square feet in Ahmamau near the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway, features a striking exterior with lofty pillars and ornate railings framing its expansive balconies.

ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion.
ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 14, 2025 13:39:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

The Enforcement Directorate’s raid at the Lucknow residence of a dismissed police constable has uncovered an astonishing collection of luxury possessions. Officials were taken aback by the European-style decor, spiral staircases, and vintage lighting found inside the home of former UP constable Alok Pratap Singh, who was arrested in connection with the codeine-laced cough syrup case. 

The two-storey bungalow, spread across nearly 7,000 square feet in Ahmamau near the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway, features a striking exterior with lofty pillars and ornate railings framing its expansive balconies. Inside, cream-toned walls, detailed embellishments, and premium fittings underscore the opulence of the property, PTI reported, quoting officials. 



What Luxury Items Does ED Seize? 

Officials said the ED raid on Friday led to the seizure of several high-end luxury items, including Prada and Gucci handbags, premium Rado watches, and multiple electronic gadgets. 

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, a senior police officer familiar with the probe revealed that initial indicate Rs 1.5-2 crore may have been spent on interiors alone, while the construction cost of the house is believed to be around Rs 5 crore, excluding the value of the land. 

He added that a government-authorised valuer has been appointed to assess the total investment and trace any suspected proceeds of crime. 

Who Was Alok Pratap Singh? 

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested Alok Pratap Singh, who was dismissed from service twice, on December 2. His involvement surfaced during the interrogation of another accused, Amit Kumar Singh, also known as Amit Tata, in the ongoing investigation into an illegal codeine-laced cough syrup racket. Singh is presently lodged in Lucknow jail.



Alok Pratap Singh started his career with the police over two decades ago. He was arrested in 2006 in a case involving loot of gold, and was dismissed from service. He was reinstated after his acquittal by a court. 

What is ‘CBSC’ Racket? 

The case is part of a broader investigation into a syndicate involved in the illegal trade of codeine-based medicines, which are permitted for sale only with a valid prescription/ 

Police allege that Singh was linked to a network operating wholesale cough syrup units in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, and that he recruited and guided young men from districts such as Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, and Varanasi, while allegedly using his police and political connections to further the operation.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 1:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alok pratap singhCough Syrup CaseCough Syrup Case alok singhEDED raid

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (14.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (14.12.2025) LIVE: Dear Wish Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket 66G 71938 – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (14.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Schools Go Hybrid Amid GRAP 4, Classes For Classes 1-9 And 11 Shift Online, What Parents Need To Know

Thick Smog Chokes Delhi, Airport Visibility Hurtle As Air Quality Turns Severe, Flights Disrupted Across Capital Today Morning

LATEST NEWS

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spotted Testing In India: Expected Features, Design Changes, And All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi Is Insured Up To $900 Million But Why The ‘Insurance’ Factor Is Stopping Him From Playing A Full Match During His India Tour? Everything Explained

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

Who Is R Sreelekha? From Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer To BJP’s Mayoral Contender In Thiruvananthapuram

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Fans Call Ahmed Hussain ‘Flying Superman’ After PAK Fielder Takes Blinder Against IND | WATCH

Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special

Which Indian State Has the Highest Literacy Rate? Check Latest Data and Rankings

Who Is Sameer Minhas? A Look At Pakistan’s U-19 Emerging Star’s Life And Career After He Steals Limelight With 177 In 148 Balls

‘Muhammad Was A Peodphile’: Protestors Stuff Quran In Pig’s Mouth As Anti-Islamic Protest By Furious Americans Takeover In Plano, Texas

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Indian Players Delhi Capitals Could Target, Prithvi Shaw in Focus

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion
Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion
Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion
Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

QUICK LINKS