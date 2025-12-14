Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

The Enforcement Directorate’s raid at the Lucknow residence of a dismissed police constable has uncovered an astonishing collection of luxury possessions. Officials were taken aback by the European-style decor, spiral staircases, and vintage lighting found inside the home of former UP constable Alok Pratap Singh, who was arrested in connection with the codeine-laced cough syrup case.

The two-storey bungalow, spread across nearly 7,000 square feet in Ahmamau near the Lucknow-Sultanpur highway, features a striking exterior with lofty pillars and ornate railings framing its expansive balconies. Inside, cream-toned walls, detailed embellishments, and premium fittings underscore the opulence of the property, PTI reported, quoting officials.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Visuals from the residence of suspended police constable Alok Singh, where ED is carrying out raids in the cough syrup syndicate case. https://t.co/CNhcrPyjiJ pic.twitter.com/Mmqhqvm7gT — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025







What Luxury Items Does ED Seize?

Officials said the ED raid on Friday led to the seizure of several high-end luxury items, including Prada and Gucci handbags, premium Rado watches, and multiple electronic gadgets.

Speaking to PTI on Saturday, a senior police officer familiar with the probe revealed that initial indicate Rs 1.5-2 crore may have been spent on interiors alone, while the construction cost of the house is believed to be around Rs 5 crore, excluding the value of the land.

He added that a government-authorised valuer has been appointed to assess the total investment and trace any suspected proceeds of crime.

Who Was Alok Pratap Singh?

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) arrested Alok Pratap Singh, who was dismissed from service twice, on December 2. His involvement surfaced during the interrogation of another accused, Amit Kumar Singh, also known as Amit Tata, in the ongoing investigation into an illegal codeine-laced cough syrup racket. Singh is presently lodged in Lucknow jail.

#WATCH | Lucknow | ED conducts raids at suspended constable Alok Singh’s residence in the cough syrup syndicate case. The ED had issued a notice to the dismissed constable to appear on the 8th. Action was initiated after he failed to appear in response to the notice. Raids were… pic.twitter.com/wDUxrWm02W — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025







Alok Pratap Singh started his career with the police over two decades ago. He was arrested in 2006 in a case involving loot of gold, and was dismissed from service. He was reinstated after his acquittal by a court.

What is ‘CBSC’ Racket?

The case is part of a broader investigation into a syndicate involved in the illegal trade of codeine-based medicines, which are permitted for sale only with a valid prescription/

Police allege that Singh was linked to a network operating wholesale cough syrup units in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, and that he recruited and guided young men from districts such as Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, and Varanasi, while allegedly using his police and political connections to further the operation.