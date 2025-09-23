Prashant Kishor In Danger! Bihar Minister Demands Apology Or Rs 100 Cr For Damage, Details Here

LIVE TV
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor faces a Rs 100 crore defamation notice from Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary over allegations of acquiring land worth Rs 200 crore in two years. Choudhary demands either proof or a public apology within a week, warning of legal action if Kishor fails to comply.

September 23, 2025

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has received a legal notice from Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary. Kishor had alleged that Choudhary acquired land worth more than Rs 200 crore within two years. Choudhary warned Kishor to issue an unconditional apology or face a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit. The notice, sent by Choudhary’s lawyer Kumar Anjaneya Shanu, demands either proof of the claims or a public apology. The legal warning gives Kishor one week to respond. If he fails, Choudhary may move the civil court to recover damages for reputational harm.

Kishor Criticizes Bihar Leaders, Targets JD(U) and RJD

During a press conference, Prashant Kishor claimed that leaders of the saffron party in Bihar are more corrupt than RJD president Lalu Prasad. Kishor added that RJD lost power due to misdeeds by its leaders. Choudhary, who manages the Rural Works portfolio, also serves as the national general secretary of JD(U) under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor has been campaigning actively ahead of the Bihar elections, questioning his opponents’ integrity and highlighting alleged irregularities in their personal and professional dealings. His remarks have triggered strong reactions from the ruling party.

Choudhary Demands Public Apology from Kishor

The legal notice from Choudhary specifically demands an unconditional apology in writing and at a press conference. The notice claims Kishor’s statements caused significant reputational damage. Choudhary’s team has warned that failing to respond within a week will lead to a civil lawsuit seeking Rs 100 crore. The notice emphasizes the need for Kishor to provide evidence if he stands by his allegations. The dispute adds to Kishor’s political campaign tensions in Bihar, where he has already been targeting multiple leaders over alleged corruption and misconduct.

Prashant Kishor Questions Deputy CM’s Academic Credentials

Earlier, Prashant Kishor had criticized Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over his academic claims. Kishor questioned how Choudhary holds a D.Litt degree from California University without passing class 10 exams. He also mentioned that Choudhary, accused in a 1998 murder case, was later released as a minor. Kishor’s remarks on credentials and alleged misconduct have sparked political controversy, adding fuel to the growing tension between the Jan Suraaj Party and JD(U) leadership ahead of the Bihar elections.

bihar, Bihar Election 2025, prashant kishor

