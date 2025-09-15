Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie us news cancel culture asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore

Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore

Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 07:01:07 IST

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], September 15 (ANI): In a major crackdown, the Ferozepur Police arrested a 22-year-old drug smuggler and recovered 15 kilograms and 775 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, which was smuggled in from Pakistan, said the police.

The arrest was made by the CIA staff based on secret information indicating that a large consignment had arrived from across the border. The accused, identified as Sonu, was apprehended from an embankment on the Sutlej River in the Ali area.

According to the police, during interrogation, a significant cross-border conspiracy was uncovered. It was revealed that the heroin was ordered by a major drug smuggler currently lodged in Kapurthala jail, who had contacted his counterparts in Pakistan. The Punjab Police is now preparing to bring the jailed smuggler on a production warrant for further investigation.

Giving details, SSP Bhupinder Singh stated that drug smugglers operating from across the Ferozepur border have become highly active, exploiting the current flood situation. “Taking advantage of the disaster, these elements are continuously sending consignments,” the SSP said.

He added that in the last 15 days alone, a total of about 30 kg of heroin has been recovered from the Ferozepur area, all of which is suspected to have been imported from Pakistan.

The police are now investigating the entire network to uncover all backwards and forward links, including where the consignment was to be supplied and how the smugglers maintained contact across the border, with the aim of dismantling the entire drug chain. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: crime newsferozepur-policeheroinpunjab

RELATED News

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm In Maharashtra And Meghalaya
Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District
Shimla's 203-year-old Kalibari hosts Anondo Mela ahead of Durga Puja
‘ I Am Not at All Short Of………….’ What Did Nitin Gadkari Said About Critics Of The Ethanol Policy?
Son blames hospital choice for father's death in Delhi BMW accident

LATEST NEWS

'Andor' writer Dan Gilroy takes home Emmy for Best Writing in a Drama Series
It's huge victory: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on India's commanding 7-wicket win over Pakistan
Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation
Emmys 2025: 'The Traitors' bags award for Best Reality Competition program
Jean Smart bags Emmy for Best Lead Actress in comedy series
"India showed they're invincible": Fans in Dubai express happiness with win over Pakistan in Asia Cup
Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan report hardships
Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Forces Making Advances in Sumy as Russian Oil Refinery Hit by Drone Strike
"We gave them a proper reply": Indian skipper Suryakumar on no handshakes with Pakistan post-win
Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore
Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore
Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore
Punjab: Ferozepur police busts cross-border drug racket, seizes heroin worth Rs 75 crore

QUICK LINKS