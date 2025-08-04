Home > India > Punjab MP Alleges Son Threatened by Jailed Gangster, Congress-AAP Clash Escalates

Punjab MP Alleges Son Threatened by Jailed Gangster, Congress-AAP Clash Escalates

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alleged that jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria threatened his son from prison, sparking a political clash in Punjab. While Randhawa blamed AAP for lawlessness, AAP accused Congress of previously shielding gangsters during its tenure.

[Image Credit- X] Punjab MP Alleges Son Threatened by Jailed Gangster
[Image Credit- X] Punjab MP Alleges Son Threatened by Jailed Gangster

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 4, 2025 17:41:07 IST

A serious political storm has erupted in Punjab as Congress MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alleges that incarcerated gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent death threats to his son from inside an Assam prison.

Randhawa Raises Questions Over Law & Order

Randhawa claimed on X that just one hour after an associate met his son, the youth was fired upon. Shortly thereafter, Bhagwanpuria purportedly called and threatened him. Addressing Parliament from Delhi, Randhawa declared:

“No gangster can shake me!”
 He lambasted the AAP government in Punjab, stating CM Bhagwant Mann and national leader Arvind Kejriwal had turned the state into a “gangster’s paradise”.

He also urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to summon Punjab’s DGP and the Batala SSP to explain why no protective action was taken.

AAP Fires Back

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party dismissed Randhawa’s claims, calling them baseless and designed to tarnish the state government’s image. AAP leaders insinuated that during Congress rule, Randhawa had provided VIP treatment and political patronage to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and other criminal figures. They further questioned why Randhawa had not filed formal complaints about the alleged threats.

Neel Garg, an AAP spokesperson, wrote on social media:

“The gangsters who threaten you today are the very product of your Congress.”
 AAP reaffirmed its claim of a zero-tolerance policy and insisted that no criminal receives special treatment under their governance.

Congress Speaks Out

Congress immediately rallied behind Randhawa. Punjab Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa argued that an incarcerated gangster issuing threats to a sitting MP’s family is damning proof of failed governance. He urged both Mann and Kejriwal for answers and warned that ordinary citizens are equally vulnerable under the current regime.

Also Read: Gurugram Woman Kills Husband After Daughter Uncovers Affair, Blames Lover in Murder Plot

