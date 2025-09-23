"Punjabis deserve to know truth on flood relief funds": Punjab LoP Bajwa writes to FM Sitharaman, demands verified details of SDRF accounts

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and claimed discrepancies in figures regarding the availability of funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for flood relief operations.

Bajwa highlighted the discrepancy between figures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those reported by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

He urged Sitharaman to provide a clear and verified account.

“While announcing a grant of RS 1,600 crore, the Prime Minister categorically stated that nearly Rs 12,000 crore were available with the State Government under accumulated SDRF balances from 2010 to 2025. In stark contrast, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema have claimed that only Rs 1,582 crore were received, of which Rs 649 crore have been spent during the AAP government’s tenure, as reported by a media outlet on September 11, 2025,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa further described the Rs 12,000 crore figure as “largely an accounting entry,” whereas the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, as of March 31, 2023, recorded an SDRF balance of Rs 9,041.74 crore, including transfers and accrued interest.

The Congress leader further stated that such contradictions cannot be ignored, particularly as the Punjab Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to convene from September 26 to 29, 2025, to discuss flood relief and rehabilitation. He emphasised that clarity on the true status of SDRF funds is critical to ensure timely assistance to the thousands of flood-affected citizens.

Moreover, Bajwa urged the Finance Ministry to provide a comprehensive, verified report covering 2021-22 onwards, outlining year-wise receipts under both the Central and State shares of SDRF, including interest accrued on unspent balances, and year-wise expenditures reported by the State Government.

“This is not a partisan issue. It is about federal integrity, fiscal transparency, and the basic right of every Punjabi to know the truth. At a time of unprecedented distress, our people deserve full honesty in how funds meant for their welfare are being managed. I trust you will intervene to guarantee that the truth is placed before the House and the people of Punjab without delay,” he added.

According to the flood report as of September 15,1,98,525 hectares of total crop area have been affected in Punjab with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), etc.

According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh, the total death toll due to floods in Punjab has reached 56 across the state to date. (ANI)

