Ragging Controversy Hits Kurnool Medical College, Probe Initiated

Published: August 2, 2025 19:44:00 IST

In a striking display of student resistance, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), led by its National President Varun Choudhary, staged a large-scale protest outside Shastri Bhawan, housing the Ministry of Education, against what the organisation terms a “systematic attack on students’ rights” by the BJP-led government. The protest, called “Hallabol,” was marked by the detention of hundreds of students and top NSUI members.

Hundreds of students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, assembled to press for their long-standing demands ranging from restoration of fellowships to accountability in recruitment.

Heavy police force was deployed. Detentions began within hours, as student protestors attempted to move towards the Ministry’s entrance.

The protest centred around multiple issues that NSUI claims have left thousands of students, especially from marginalized communities, disenfranchised. These include:

  • A 40% cut and persistent delays in disbursal of Post-Matric and Pre-Matric scholarships that primarily support SC, ST, OBC, and minority students.

  • The abrupt discontinuation of the Maulana Azad National Fellowship — a move NSUI says has pushed thousands of minority students out of higher education and research.

  • Stagnation of the NET fellowship, which remains at ₹8,000 since 2006, despite growing inflation and rising cost of living. NSUI demands its immediate revision, bringing it on par with JRF.

  • Delays in the National Overseas Fellowship, jeopardizing the academic futures of marginalized students aspiring to study abroad.

  • Alleged irregularities and recruitment scams in SSC and UPSC, including awarding of tenders to blacklisted companies severely impacting the credibility of national recruitment institutions.

NSUI President Varun Choudhary attacked the government’s education policies and said, “This government has waged a war against education. From stopping fellowships to manipulating recruitment exams, they are systematically excluding students from marginalized communities. Modi government is giving education on ‘theka’ outsourcing it to private players with no accountability. We will not allow this.”

Raising sharp criticism on the ideological direction of education under BJP, Choudhary added, “They want to run the education system with the ideology of Manusmriti but we will hold the Constitution (Samvidhan) high. Their intent is clear: to crush the underprivileged, SC, ST, OBC, and minorities. But we will resist this injustice with full strength.”

“The BJP government and the Education Minister have completely failed in their duty. While students are protesting for their rights, the government chooses to respond with silence and police action.”

