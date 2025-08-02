Home > India > Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical

Shibu Soren, 81-year-old JMM leader and former Jharkhand CM, is in critical condition and on ventilator support at a Delhi hospital since late June. His son Hemant Soren is monitoring treatment, and dignitaries and citizens have prayed for his recovery.

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 2, 2025 16:29:48 IST

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former CM Shibu Soren (81) is currently in a critical state, receiving care under ventilator support at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. He was admitted in late June. His health has largely been in poor state since; sources say he remains in ICU with kidney-related diseases and other age‑related complications.

Shibu Soren’s son and current Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, has been staying in Delhi to check his father’s treatment closely. Despite the stress, Hemant has expressed cautious positivity, noting his father’s history of perseverance. He said, “He will win this battle too,” while repeating that Soren remains stable for now.

The veteran leader faced worsening health since his June admission. His condition has marked visits from dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, and Union Minister Sanjay Seth, who expressed support for his recovery. Community prayers and rituals were held across Jharkhand by tribal groups and political organizations.

Though his health briefly showed improvement, regaining consciousness after three days in ICU and starting oral intake his condition later went to critical status requiring respiratory support. Doctors across neurology, nephrology, and cardiology continue to oversee his care.

Shibu Soren, affectionately known as “Dishoom Guru,” has been dealing with chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis, along with other health conditions including diabetes and past heart surgery. His prolonged illness and current crisis have triggered concerns across Jharkhand’s political landscape.

Also Read: Pragya Thakur Claims She Was Forced to Link PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath in Malegaon Blast Investigation

RELATED News

SC Warns Himachal May “Vanish from Map” Amid Unchecked Tourism and Development
Kerala Nuns Granted Bail By NIA Court In Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Tejashwi Yadav’s Name Missing From The 1st Bihar Voter List Draft, Questions ‘How Will I Contest Polls’?
Digitisation Without Inclusion Risks ‘New Face Of Inequality’: Justice Surya Kant
‘Do The Atomic Proof Explosion Now’ : Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi On Allegation Of Rigged Lok Sabha Poll Result

LATEST NEWS

Iran’s President Pezeshkian Arrives In Pakistan Amid West Asia Tensions: Know What’s On Agenda
US Court Blocks Trump Administration’s Immigration Raids in Los Angeles
Microsoft Joins $4 Trillion Club: How Its AI And Cloud Surge Stack Up Against Nvidia’s Explosive Growth
Liverpool’s Big Picture: Fire Alexander Isak And Add Rodrygo
Happy Friendship Day 2025: 60+ Heartfelt Wishes, Images, Funny Quotes, And WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate On August 3
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical
Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Facilities and Military Sites in Fresh Drone Strikes
Backlash Boils Over: Fans Demand WWE Cut Logan Paul After Controversial SmackDown Segment
SummerSlam Surprise: Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Team Up Shocks Fans
CPB Shuts Down: What US Federal Funding Cuts Mean for PBS, NPR & Public Media
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?