Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren on Ventilator, Condition Remains Critical

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former CM Shibu Soren (81) is currently in a critical state, receiving care under ventilator support at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. He was admitted in late June. His health has largely been in poor state since; sources say he remains in ICU with kidney-related diseases and other age‑related complications.

Shibu Soren’s son and current Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, has been staying in Delhi to check his father’s treatment closely. Despite the stress, Hemant has expressed cautious positivity, noting his father’s history of perseverance. He said, “He will win this battle too,” while repeating that Soren remains stable for now.

The veteran leader faced worsening health since his June admission. His condition has marked visits from dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, and Union Minister Sanjay Seth, who expressed support for his recovery. Community prayers and rituals were held across Jharkhand by tribal groups and political organizations.

Though his health briefly showed improvement, regaining consciousness after three days in ICU and starting oral intake his condition later went to critical status requiring respiratory support. Doctors across neurology, nephrology, and cardiology continue to oversee his care.

Shibu Soren, affectionately known as “Dishoom Guru,” has been dealing with chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis, along with other health conditions including diabetes and past heart surgery. His prolonged illness and current crisis have triggered concerns across Jharkhand’s political landscape.

