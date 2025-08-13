Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today raised serious safety concerns before a Pune court in the defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi warned of a credible threat to his life, citing the complainant’s lineage and the prevailing political climate.

According to court submissions, Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the complainant is a direct descendant of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, and that his family’s documented history of violence and anti-democratic tendencies raises a real risk to Gandhi’s safety and the integrity of the proceedings. “History should not be allowed to repeat itself,” he warned, referencing his own “vote Chori” remarks that allegedly triggered backlash.

Lawyer Milind Pawar filed an application seeking “preventive protection” from the State to ensure Gandhi’s personal security and the fairness of the trial. However, it soon emerged that the plea was submitted without Gandhi’s express approval. The Congress party clarified that the statement did not reflect his views, and a withdrawal of the application has been initiated.

The defamation case centers on a speech Gandhi delivered in London in March 2023, during which he allegedly remarked that Savarkar and others physically assaulted a Muslim man and found it “pleasurable.” Satyaki Savarkar has denied any such allegation and claimed Gandhi’s remarks were false and defamatory, seeking legal recourse under Section 500 IPC.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the legal proceedings. While the court has recorded the application, the voluntary withdrawal raises questions about protocol and representation. The next hearing is scheduled for September 10, offering another opportunity for clarity on both security concerns and the defamation allegations.

