LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea

During a Pune court hearing in the Savarkar defamation case, Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer cited a life threat, linking the complainant to Nathuram Godse. Congress later clarified Gandhi hadn’t approved the plea and moved to withdraw it; the next hearing is September 10.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 13, 2025 21:56:53 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today raised serious safety concerns before a Pune court in the defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi warned of a credible threat to his life, citing the complainant’s lineage and the prevailing political climate.

According to court submissions, Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the complainant is a direct descendant of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, and that his family’s documented history of violence and anti-democratic tendencies raises a real risk to Gandhi’s safety and the integrity of the proceedings. “History should not be allowed to repeat itself,” he warned, referencing his own “vote Chori” remarks that allegedly triggered backlash.

Lawyer Milind Pawar filed an application seeking “preventive protection” from the State to ensure Gandhi’s personal security and the fairness of the trial. However, it soon emerged that the plea was submitted without Gandhi’s express approval. The Congress party clarified that the statement did not reflect his views, and a withdrawal of the application has been initiated.

The defamation case centers on a speech Gandhi delivered in London in March 2023, during which he allegedly remarked that Savarkar and others physically assaulted a Muslim man and found it “pleasurable.” Satyaki Savarkar has denied any such allegation and claimed Gandhi’s remarks were false and defamatory, seeking legal recourse under Section 500 IPC.

This development adds a new layer of complexity to the legal proceedings. While the court has recorded the application, the voluntary withdrawal raises questions about protocol and representation. The next hearing is scheduled for September 10, offering another opportunity for clarity on both security concerns and the defamation allegations.

 Also Read: Delhi Stray-Dog Removal Order: Case Now Referred To 3-Judge Bench Of SC, Hearing Postponed

Tags: rahul gandhiSafety

RELATED News

Delhi Introduces Single-Window System for Ramlila Permissions, Reduces Costs
Maoist Killed In A Joint Operation In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa
Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Found Dead In The Satpura Reserve
US State Department Sanctions Critical Mineral Traffickers In DRC
BSF Launches Combing Operation To Trace Bangladeshi Miscreants In Meghalaya

LATEST NEWS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea
Rahul Gandhi Expresses Life Threat During Savarkar Defamation Hearing Submits Protection Plea

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?