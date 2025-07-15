Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Indian Army Defamation Case: Know Other Defamation Cases Filed Against Him

An MP-MLA Special Magistrate Court in Lucknow granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in connection with a case concerning allegedly defamatory statements made against Indian soldiers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi personally appeared before the court and surrendered to seek bail after remaining absent during the last five hearings in the case. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma granted him bail.

The complaint has been filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, retired director of the Border Roads Organisation, alleging that the complainant has been hurt by Gandhi’s statement about the alleged beating of Indian soldiers by the Chinese soldiers.

Not The First, Many In The Row: Defamation Cases Against Rahul Gandhi

One after another, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has been appearing before the court in defamation cases filed against him. The latest case in which he is appearing before the Lucknow MP-MLA Special Magistrate Court on July 15 is filed for allegedly making defamatory statements against Indian soldiers.

On July 11, 2025, in another defamation suit, Gandhi’s lawyer appeared in a Pune court regarding his comments made on RSS ideologue VD Savarkar. As per the complaint, Gandhi had allegedly told that Savarkar had written a book in which the latter stated that he and his five to six friends were beating a Muslim man, and he (Savarkar) felt happy.

An MP-MLA court in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa has also issued a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Gandhi in a case related to making objectionable remarks against Amit Shah. In his speech, Gandhi had allegedly said that even someone facing “charges of murder” could become the president of the BJP.

A defamation suit was also filed against him over ‘Modi surname remarks.’ Addressing a Kolar rally in April 2019, he asked, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

For this, a lower court in Gujarat convicted him in the criminal defamation case. The Gujarat High Court refused to stay a lower court’s decision to award an extreme two-year jail sentence to Gandhi, which effectively disqualified him from the Lok Sabha. Later, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

