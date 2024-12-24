Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Call Out NHRC Chairman Appointment For Procedural Issues

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi slam NHRC chairperson appointment process, calling it "fundamentally flawed," and propose alternative candidates.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Call Out NHRC Chairman Appointment For Procedural Issues

In a significant development in Indian politics, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have raised concerns about the appointment process of the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). During a meeting of the selection panel, both leaders voiced strong dissent, describing the process as “fundamentally flawed” and “pre-determined.” This marks the latest in a series of disagreements between the Congress and the ruling government regarding key appointments.

The NHRC’s role in safeguarding human rights has been an essential pillar of the country’s democratic framework, and its chairperson carries significant responsibility. The appointment process for such a critical post, therefore, should ideally be transparent, consultative, and in the spirit of mutual consensus. However, Kharge and Gandhi’s objections center around the perceived lack of consultation, as the panel’s decisions seemed to have already been made before the discussions took place.

The Congress leaders proposed the names of two highly respected legal experts – Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Kuttiyil Mathew Joseph – both of whom have extensive judicial experience and an impeccable reputation for upholding human rights. However, despite these suggestions, the appointment of former Supreme Court judge V. Ramasubramanian as the NHRC chairperson was finalized on Monday.

Kharge and Gandhi’s objections point out that the process was not as inclusive as it should have been and did not allow for a thorough discussion or consensus-building. The decision to go ahead with the appointment without incorporating their inputs has further fueled their criticism of the ruling government’s approach to appointments. They argue that this could undermine the credibility and independence of the NHRC, a body that plays a crucial role in ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights across the country.

This move has sparked a wider debate about the transparency of judicial and constitutional appointments in India. Critics argue that appointments made without proper consultation or mutual agreement can result in politicization of vital institutions.

Both Kharge and Gandhi emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of the NHRC, which should not only serve as an independent body but also be seen as impartial in its decision-making processes. They have now called for greater transparency and a more inclusive approach to future appointments, ensuring that the selection process reflects the values of fairness and democratic consultation.

ALSO READ: Newly Recruited Meitei And Kuki Police To Serve Together In Manipur, Anoounces CM Biren

Filed under

Congress Chief Kharge NHRC Chairman Appointment Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

Also Read

Christmas 2024 Smartphone Sales: Unmissable Deals On iPhones 15 And Samsung Galaxy S24

Christmas 2024 Smartphone Sales: Unmissable Deals On iPhones 15 And Samsung Galaxy S24

Apple’s 2025 Smart Lock Revolution, Face ID Integration For Your Home

Apple’s 2025 Smart Lock Revolution, Face ID Integration For Your Home

Who Was Sunil Yadav? Notorious Drug Smuggler Shot Dead By A Gangster Related To Lawrence Bishnoi

Who Was Sunil Yadav? Notorious Drug Smuggler Shot Dead By A Gangster Related To Lawrence...

Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks Police To Reply To Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea

Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks Police To Reply To Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea

‘I Shouldn’t Have Become A Sportsperson’: Manu Bhaker’s Family Frustrated On Sidelining Her

‘I Shouldn’t Have Become A Sportsperson’: Manu Bhaker’s Family Frustrated On Sidelining Her

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox