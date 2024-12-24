Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Call Out NHRC Chairman Appointment For Procedural Issues

In a significant development in Indian politics, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have raised concerns about the appointment process of the new chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). During a meeting of the selection panel, both leaders voiced strong dissent, describing the process as “fundamentally flawed” and “pre-determined.” This marks the latest in a series of disagreements between the Congress and the ruling government regarding key appointments.

The NHRC’s role in safeguarding human rights has been an essential pillar of the country’s democratic framework, and its chairperson carries significant responsibility. The appointment process for such a critical post, therefore, should ideally be transparent, consultative, and in the spirit of mutual consensus. However, Kharge and Gandhi’s objections center around the perceived lack of consultation, as the panel’s decisions seemed to have already been made before the discussions took place.

The Congress leaders proposed the names of two highly respected legal experts – Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Kuttiyil Mathew Joseph – both of whom have extensive judicial experience and an impeccable reputation for upholding human rights. However, despite these suggestions, the appointment of former Supreme Court judge V. Ramasubramanian as the NHRC chairperson was finalized on Monday.

Kharge and Gandhi’s objections point out that the process was not as inclusive as it should have been and did not allow for a thorough discussion or consensus-building. The decision to go ahead with the appointment without incorporating their inputs has further fueled their criticism of the ruling government’s approach to appointments. They argue that this could undermine the credibility and independence of the NHRC, a body that plays a crucial role in ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights across the country.

This move has sparked a wider debate about the transparency of judicial and constitutional appointments in India. Critics argue that appointments made without proper consultation or mutual agreement can result in politicization of vital institutions.

Both Kharge and Gandhi emphasized the importance of upholding the integrity of the NHRC, which should not only serve as an independent body but also be seen as impartial in its decision-making processes. They have now called for greater transparency and a more inclusive approach to future appointments, ensuring that the selection process reflects the values of fairness and democratic consultation.

