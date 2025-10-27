Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Bihar Campaign From October 29 Along With RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagatbandhan To Release Joint Manifesto

With first phase of Bihar assembly polls just 10 days away, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off his poll campaign for the state on October 29 with two public meetings along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

According to Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi will kick off his Bihar campaigning from October 29 in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts where he will campaign for Congress as well as RJD candidates.

Bihar Congress media department chairman Rajesh Rathore said that Rahul Gandhi along with Tejashwi Yadav, who has been announced as Mahagatbandhan chief ministerial face will address two joint public meetings on October 29.

He said that Rahul Gandhi will address first public meeting for party candidate in Muzaffarpur’s Sakra (SC) assembly seat for Umesh Ram.

Tejashwi Yadav will also be present along with Rahul Gandhi during the public meeting.

Rathore said that this will be the first joint public meeting of the two leaders after the polls were announced by the poll panel.

The second public meeting of both leaders on the same day is also scheduled in Darbhanga in favour of the RJD candidate.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also said that the Mahagatbandhan will be releasing its joint manifesto for Bihar during a press conference in Patna at 4.30 p m. on Tuesday.

The party sources said that during the press conference, Congress general secretary and communication incharge Jairam Ramesh along with the Mahagatbandhan partners will release the joint manifesto for Bihar polls.

The party sources also said that Congress is planning for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s public meeting in Bihar on either October 30 or November 1.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi’s public meeting was scheduled for October 29 in favour of party candidate Garib Das from Bachwara assembly seat.

However, the plan was changed looking at the public meeting of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav on same day.

Polling for 243 member Bihar assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11 and counting of votes to take place in November 14.

