Raj Thackeray Slams Nishikant Dubey Over ‘Patak Patak Ke Maarenge’ Comment Amid Language Row

The longstanding Hindi-Marathi language controversy in Maharashtra intensified on Friday following Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray’s biting counter to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s incendiary statement. Dubey, speaking at a rally earlier, had uttered “patak patak ke maarenge” (we’ll beat you ruthlessly), which left Marathi organizations up in arms.

Addressing a rally in Mira Bhayandar, Thackeray replied, “A BJP MP said, ‘Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge’. You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge (we’ll drown you in the Mumbai sea).” Thackeray warned against insulting the Marathi community, shows that he would not tolerate anything on the issue of the Marathi language and the people of Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray urged to adopt Marathi

“Whoever lives in Maharashtra should learn Marathi at the earliest. he urged. Wherever you travel, use Marathi. In Karnataka, they struggle for their language. Even a rickshaw puller understands that there is a government behind him on language. In the same way, you act as a pillar and only talk in Marathi,” he said.

The MNS leader further attacked state government’s attempt to introduce Hindi as a mandatory subject in schools. He blamed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for giving Hindi precedence over Marathi, and he said, “Marathi must be made compulsory in all schools. But you are talking of making Hindi compulsory. When they attempted it earlier, we had closed down shops, and now we will not think twice of closing down schools if they impose Hindi from Class 1 to 5.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, however, defended his words, and said they were in no way intended to offend the Marathis. “I am standing by my words. This country is an amalgamation and all its citizens have great love for their place. If Maharashtra belongs to this country, then anyone can be accommodated anywhere in this country,” said Dubey.

